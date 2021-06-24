The Ogden Raptors couldn't hold on to a lead provided by the league's top hitter and lost for the third straight game, falling 9-7 in Missoula on Thursday night.
With his team trailing 4-2, Ogden's David Maberry capped a five-run fifth inning by blasting his second grand slam of the season, putting the Raptors up 6-4.
But triples from Cameron Thompson and Brandon Riley sparked the homestanding Paddleheads to a four-run inning in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead.
Josh Broughton hit a solo home run for the Raptors in the top of the seventh, but Missoula pushed a run across in the bottom half for the final margin.
Ogden falls to 20-9 with the loss. The Raptors' lead in the Pioneer League South Division, which was at 10 games last week, is down to six games, with Grand Junction (14-15) taking a 10-8 win in Great Falls on Thursday.
Ogden and Missoula play the third of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.