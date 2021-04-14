Ogden Raptors team president Dave Baggott has latched onto the phrase "let's get back to the fun" for his team's upcoming Pioneer League season that brings baseball back to Ogden after the pandemic pause of 2020, and does so in a new, independent format.
Some of that fun? Being able to hold tryout camps in the hopes of signing a worthy local baseball player to put on a Raptors jersey.
Local and other prospects can try out for the Raptors next month, the club announced, as the newly expanded 96-game schedule is set to begin May 22.
A two-day tryout is set for May 12-13 at Lindquist Field. Players should have no more than three years of professional baseball service time to try out.
The tryout requires a $50 registration fee and proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours, or proof of vaccination. The first day will feature a series of drills to test skills, resulting in the possible invitation to return on the second day for a tryout game.
Players must provide all their own gear, including only wood bats allowed.
Registration details are available at ogden-raptors.com.
SEVERAL PLAYERS SIGNED
Earlier this month, the Raptors announced their 2021 coaching staff headed by former pitching coach Dean Stiles and including Ogden native Evan Parker.
The team has also announced several player signings on social media. Those signings reveal a player profile for the independent Pioneer League: players with some professional experience who are young enough to still be striving to make the big leagues, but older than players typically signed to the previously affiliated rookie level.
Those players announced so far:
P Jackson Bertsch: 26, Liberty University, Yankees 29th round pick (2018)
C Jakob Goldfarb: 24, Oregon, White Sox 24th round pick (2019)
OF Frankie Jezioro: 23, First-team player at Slippery Rock University
OF Trenton Kemp: 25, Red Sox 15th round pick (2014)
3B Pavin Parks: 24, Kent State, Tigers 36th round pick (2019)
C Tim Susnara: 25, Oregon, Diamondbacks 8th round pick (2017)
1B/3B Owen Taylor: 25, Kansas, Blue Jays 27th round pick (2018)
P Brac Warren: 25, Oregon, Giants 17th round pick (2017)
OF Cory Wills: 23, Pepperdine (2019)