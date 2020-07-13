OGDEN — With the 2020 minor league baseball season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ogden Raptors will open the gates at Lindquist Field for two nights this weekend.
The Raptors are advertising two "Dinner on the Diamond" nights for Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, as well as a showing of the movie The Sandlot on Saturday night.
"We’re going to set up a restaurant environment where you can come eat dinner right on the field," team president Dave Baggott said in a video posted to social media.
Interested diners can make reservations for one of three sessions: at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Friday, and at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Raptors are advertising dinners of steak, salmon or chicken, with appetizer choices of salad or shrimp cocktail, and dessert choices of ice cream or cheesecake.
Reservations require a $10 deposit per person, which is credited to the dinner bill that night.
Baggott said those interested in hanging out and eating ballpark food will be provided places to sit as well.
Those making dinner reservations for 7 p.m. Saturday get The Sandlot showing included.
For those interested only in watching The Sandlot on the left-field scoreboard on Saturday night, gates open at 8:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. Fans can set up chairs or blankets in left field. Concession stands will be open. The movie requires $5 admission.
Dinner reservations and movie ticket purchases can be made at ogdenraptors.com.
"We’re doing all we can to keep everything going until the 2021 season. So I hope to see you on the field," Baggott said.