Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series is entering its third season in 2020 and the Ogden Raptors will now be part of the effort, which is meant to include the cultures and values of Hispanic communities around the country.
Ogden is one of 22 new teams to join Copa, which is translated as "Fun Cup." Joining Copa means spicing things up with a secondary brand to the team's logos and jerseys that creates a new, Hispanic-based identity for each team to wear during select games.
MiLB released new identities Thursday, indicating Ogden's Copa name will be the Carnivoros de Ogden, complete with a Quetzalcoatl-inspired logo.
The Raptors will officially unveil their Copa logo, jerseys and hats at a press event and celebration to be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the grand lobby of Union Station, located at 25th Street and Wall Avenue.
Raptors team president Dave Baggott and Ogden City Council member Luis Lopez will speak at the event, which will include food and drink, a mariachi band, as well as hats and T-shirts for sale bearing the new logo.
Baggott said Lopez was instrumental in helping the Raptors create a meaningful Copa identity that hopefully shows the Hispanic community of Northern Utah that the initiative was taken seriously as a way to honor and include them.
The Raptors will wear their Copa hats and uniforms during Sunday home games in 2020, as well as when they are invited to wear them on the road by other Pioneer League teams who also have a Copa identity, Baggott said. New elements of the gameday experience will accompany the Sunday Copa games, details for which will be announced later.
An MiLB news release says 2019 Copa games drew an average of 20% higher attendance than each team's average game. The initiative was named a finalist for Sports Business Journal's Sports Breakthrough of the Year Award and total charitable contributions appear to have topped $400,000.
Two charitable partnerships will be part of Copa in 2020: MiLB Project: Refresh, a campaign that refurbishes neglected baseball and softball fields, and the Lupus Foundation of America, which helps combat a disease that disproportionately affects Hispanics.
Ogden is yet to release its 2020 schedule. Based on other available schedules, the 2020 season appears to be slated to begin June 19.