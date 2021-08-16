The four-run second inning, as productive as it was for the Ogden Raptors on Monday night, was just the start of a long, productive game at the plate.
An 11-run inning followed. The Raptors scoreboard is apparently incapable of displaying double-digit innings, so a '1' flashed in the third inning category the rest of the night as Ogden kicked aside the Billings Mustangs 25-6 to close out the homestand.
Monday's demolition job also was the cap on a curious week for a struggling Ogden team against the North Division-leading Billings, where the Raptors lost the first game 16-2 and then won the next five to jump back into contention for the second-half title in the south.
Ogden led 6-3 going to the bottom of the third. Andy Armstrong brought in a run on a fielder's choice before Jako Goldfarb laced a three-run double down the first-base line.
Nick Michaels, David Maberry and Reese Alexiades followed with RBI base hits. Raul Shah hit a two-run double that just snuck under the outstretched glove of the diving second baseman.
Kyle Kaufman's line-drive homer to left field hit something hard out there and made a clanging noise echo through the ballpark that was mixed with cheers, amazement and the customary home run celebratory music that's played by the team every time one of its own hits a ball over the fences.
By the time the third inning was over, seven Raptors had multiple hits. Despite the 17-3 score, there was some contention in the bottom of the fourth inning when Billings pitcher Marco Becerril hit Raul Shah in the leg with a pitch; Shah crumpled to the dirt and then eventually limped to first base.
The next at-bat, Becerril whizzed a fastball near Kyle Kaufman's head and got ejected with the Raptors leading 20-5 at this point. The lead eventually ballooned to 25-6 as several bench players got multiple plate appearances for Ogden, who also used seven pitchers.
The Raptors finished with seven doubles, three from Alexiades who went 5 for 6. Goldfarb hit 4 for 5 and Kaufman hit 4 for 6 in front of an announced crowd of 5,176 fans.
Next up is a six-game road trip to Grand Junction.
SUNDAY SCORES
Ogden 25, Billings 6
Great Falls 9, Missoula 7
Boise 8, Idaho Falls 3
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Boise, 16-11
Grand Junction, 14-11
Ogden, 14-13
Rocky Mountain, 5-20
NORTH
Billings, 16-11
Idaho Falls, 15-12
Missoula, 15-12
Great Falls, 11-16