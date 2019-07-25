It might go without saying for a team setting franchise and league records through the first half of the 2019 season, but the Ogden Raptors sport several leaders across the league after a first half of dominant play.
That's led by 18-year-old outfielder Andy Pages, who leads the league in RBIs and is a contender in the home-run race.
Not only that, but there is major intrigue in the attendance race. The Raptors have boasted the Pioneer League's best attendance for 22 straight years, every year since Lindquist Field opened in 1997. But a new challenger has emerged, and he's a sunglasses-wearing s'more.
The Helena Brewers moved a few states and became the Rocky Mountain Vibes of Colorado Springs, a city that hosted the triple-A Sky Sox for 30 years before an ownership group shuffled its teams around to bigger cities. Now that triple-A city is showing up for Rookie League baseball.
Here's a look at several league categories as the first half comes to a close, with all stats updated through Wednesday's action.
ATTENDANCE AVERAGE
Ogden — 3,852
Rocky Mountain — 3,830
Idaho Falls — 2,822
Billings — 2,628
Grand Junction — 2,473
Missoula — 1,636
Great Falls — 1,420
Orem — 1,412
BATTING AVERAGE
Liover Peguero (MIS) — .365
Justin Yurchak (OGD) — .365
Clay Dungan (IDF) — .359
Colin Simpson (GJ) — .355
Eddy Diaz (GJ) — .333
Michael Emodi (IDF) — .333
Sam McWilliams (OGD) — .319
HOME RUNS
Jeremiah Jackson (ORM) — 13
Andy Pages (OGD) — 10
Sam McWilliams (OGD) — 10
Colin Simpson (GJ) — 8
Francis Martinez (MIS) — 8
Justin Yurchak (OGD) — 8
RUNS BATTED IN
Andy Pages (OGD) — 33
Justin Yurchak (OGD) — 31
Jeremiah Jackson (ORM) — 31
Michael Emodi (IDF) — 27
Sam McWilliams (OGD) — 26
ON BASE PERCENTAGE
Justin Yurchak (OGD) — .496
Tristen Carranza (MIS) — .444
Colin Simpson (GJ) — .439
Sam McWilliams (OGD) — .434
Clay Dungan (IDF) — .421
Liover Peguero (MIS) — .416
Andy Pages (OGD) — .406
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Alfredo Tavarez (OGD) — 2.59
Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 3.00
Miguel Medrano (BIL) — 3.06
Omar Conoropo (BIL) — 3.27
Jeronimo Castro (OGD) — 3.38
WINS
Melvin Jimenez (OGD) — 5
Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 5
Edward Cuello (OGD) — 4
Patrick McGuff (MIS) — 4
Chih-Ting Wang (IDF) — 4
STRIKEOUTS
Patrick McGuff (MIS) — 47
Stephen Ridings (IDF) — 47
Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 46
Nathan Webb (IDF) — 45
Melvin Jimenez (OGD) — 43
Jeronimo Castro (OGD) — 42