It might go without saying for a team setting franchise and league records through the first half of the 2019 season, but the Ogden Raptors sport several leaders across the league after a first half of dominant play.

That's led by 18-year-old outfielder Andy Pages, who leads the league in RBIs and is a contender in the home-run race.

Not only that, but there is major intrigue in the attendance race. The Raptors have boasted the Pioneer League's best attendance for 22 straight years, every year since Lindquist Field opened in 1997. But a new challenger has emerged, and he's a sunglasses-wearing s'more.

The Helena Brewers moved a few states and became the Rocky Mountain Vibes of Colorado Springs, a city that hosted the triple-A Sky Sox for 30 years before an ownership group shuffled its teams around to bigger cities. Now that triple-A city is showing up for Rookie League baseball.

Here's a look at several league categories as the first half comes to a close, with all stats updated through Wednesday's action.

ATTENDANCE AVERAGE

Ogden — 3,852

Rocky Mountain — 3,830

Idaho Falls — 2,822

Billings — 2,628

Grand Junction — 2,473

Missoula — 1,636

Great Falls — 1,420

Orem — 1,412

BATTING AVERAGE

Liover Peguero (MIS) — .365

Justin Yurchak (OGD) — .365

Clay Dungan (IDF) — .359

Colin Simpson (GJ) — .355

Eddy Diaz (GJ) — .333

Michael Emodi (IDF) — .333

Sam McWilliams (OGD) — .319

HOME RUNS

Jeremiah Jackson (ORM) — 13

Andy Pages (OGD) — 10

Sam McWilliams (OGD) — 10

Colin Simpson (GJ) — 8

Francis Martinez (MIS) — 8

Justin Yurchak (OGD) — 8

RUNS BATTED IN

Andy Pages (OGD) — 33

Justin Yurchak (OGD) — 31

Jeremiah Jackson (ORM) — 31

Michael Emodi (IDF) — 27

Sam McWilliams (OGD) — 26

ON BASE PERCENTAGE

Justin Yurchak (OGD) — .496

Tristen Carranza (MIS) — .444

Colin Simpson (GJ) — .439

Sam McWilliams (OGD) — .434

Clay Dungan (IDF) — .421

Liover Peguero (MIS) — .416

Andy Pages (OGD) — .406

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

Alfredo Tavarez (OGD) — 2.59

Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 3.00

Miguel Medrano (BIL) — 3.06

Omar Conoropo (BIL) — 3.27

Jeronimo Castro (OGD) — 3.38

WINS

Melvin Jimenez (OGD) — 5

Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 5

Edward Cuello (OGD) — 4

Patrick McGuff (MIS) — 4

Chih-Ting Wang (IDF) — 4

STRIKEOUTS

Patrick McGuff (MIS) — 47

Stephen Ridings (IDF) — 47

Kevin Malisheski (OGD) — 46

Nathan Webb (IDF) — 45

Melvin Jimenez (OGD) — 43

Jeronimo Castro (OGD) — 42

