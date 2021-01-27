OGDEN — Despite losing major league affiliation, the Pioneer Baseball League is moving forward to its 2021 season and that materialized more Wednesday when each team of the league's current lineup released their schedules.
As promised for the newly independent "MLB partner" league: a May start and more games.
The Ogden Raptors open the 2021 campaign by hosting the Boise Hawks for a three-game series beginning Saturday, May 22, at Lindquist Field — with the caveat that the season, or at least its beginning, hinges on fans coming to the ballpark during the coronavirus pandemic.
Team president and general manager Dave Baggott said details about fan attendance will be announced later as he works with the health department to solidify what will be possible.
A main feature of the 96-game schedule is using six-game series to cut travel costs, with every team in the league taking Tuesdays off — though series with Boise and Idaho Falls sometimes happen in split threes.
The result is a total of 10 homestands and 48 home games, up from 38 in years past. The season spans from May 22 to Sept. 10. A full schedule can be viewed online at milb.com/ogden.
Boise is new to the Pioneer League, joining the Rocky Mountain-based league after losing their affiliated spot in the class-A Northwest League that featured mostly Oregon and Washington teams.
Aside from Boise and Ogden, the league lineup is mostly the same. Billings, Grand Junction, Great Falls, Idaho Falls, Missoula and Rocky Mountain (Colorado Springs) make up the rest of the league.
The Northern Colorado Owlz, relocating from Orem to Windsor, Colorado, will take the season off and rejoin the league in 2022 after completing their new stadium and sports complex.
Rosters will be made up of mostly from three areas: signees out of college, which will be available because Major League Baseball is reducing its amateur draft from 40 rounds to 20; players with minor league experience, who will be available because contraction of affiliated minor leagues has reduced the number of roster spots available across the country; and possibly some players signed out camps or tryouts.
Unlike some independent leagues that feature older players on the back end of their careers, the Pioneer League will have either an age or a service-time limit, Baggott said.
Details about how and when players will be signed are still being worked out as a league, Baggott said, noting that he'll draw from his experience as the president of the Raptors when they were an independent team in the mid-1990s.
For now, he said he's finalizing the coaching staff and hopes to announce that soon.