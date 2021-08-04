Ogden got home runs from Nick Michaels, Kyle Kaufman and Jakob Goldfarb and the Raptors scored all of their runs by the third inning, taking care of Idaho Falls 12-4 on Wednesday night in the first of six games in a road series.
Mitchell Miller got the win in a five-inning start for Ogden (37-27, 8-8 second half), who improved to a .500 record in the second half and a game back from Grand Junction. Miller gave up three hits and two runs, allowing a solo homer in the first and an RBI groundout in the fourth. He struck out seven.
Ogden went up 5-1 through one inning after Michaels hit a two-run homer and Kaufman drove in two on a single.
Goldfarb led off the third inning with a home run, his league-leading 20th of the season, and Kaufman later hit a two-run bomb as part of a seven-run frame that put Ogden up 12-1.
Austin Dubsky took the loss, giving up 12 runs, nine earned, in 2 1/3 innings for Idaho Falls (43-21, 9-7).
Raul Shah totaled three hits and scored twice for the Raptors. After Kaufman's four RBIs, Michaels and Owen Taylor each drove in two.
Around mainstays like Goldfarb, Shah, Michaels, Taylor and Josh Broughton, Ogden continues to retool its roster. Chris Caffrey made his debut in later innings after he was bought out from Great Falls yesterday. He hit .306 with 42 RBIs in 57 games for the Voyagers and should help Ogden at first and third base while league-leading hitter David Maberry is on the injured list.
Outfielder Reese Alexiades, added to the team from the Pioneer League's tryout camp held Pioneer Day weekend in Ogden, hit 2 for 5 on Wednesday and is hitting .412 in his first six games. Newcomers Calvin Estrada and Bryce Debbs also got at-bats.
The two teams continue the series with Game 2 at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
WEDNESDAY SCORES
Ogden 12, Idaho Falls 4
Boise 10, Grand Junction 9
Billings 8, Missoula 1
Great Falls 8, Rocky Mountain 0
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 12-4 ... 30-34 overall
*Missoula 10-6 ... 45-19
Idaho Falls 9-7 ... 43-21
Great Falls 5-11 ... 24-40
SOUTH
Grand Junction 9-7 ... 35-28
*Ogden 8-8 ... 37-27
Boise 8-8 ... 28-36
Rocky Mountain 3-13 ... 13-50
* — denotes first-half champion