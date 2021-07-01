OGDEN — Things felt somewhat precarious for an Ogden Raptors squad losing close, competitive games down the stretch of the first half early Thursday night.
The visiting Idaho Falls Chukars led 3-0 and IF starter Jake Binder had gone through Ogden's order once without allowing a hit. Six consecutive singles later, however, Ogden held a one-run lead, later broke the game open and went on to a 13-8 victory at Lindquist Field.
The decision ended a three-game skid for the Raptors (23-12) and snapped a 12-game winning streak for the Chukars (24-11), and came in front of a season-high 4,703 fans.
Raptors starter Nico Tellache pitched into the seventh, allowing four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking zero to earn the win. Mark Mixon threw two rocky but ultimately uneventful innings for the save.
The two-out, six-straight-singles rally in the third saw the Raptors finding all kinds of hit luck. Andy Armstrong started it with a liner off the pitcher's glove that died behind the mound. Josh Broughton's speed and aggressiveness saw him score from second base on an infield single, and Pavin Parks put Ogden up 4-3 when he singled to score David Maberry.
Chukars catcher Brady West homered for the second straight night, a solo shot to tie it 4-4 in the fifth, but Ogden answered when Parks doubled off Raptor Ridge to score Broughton and pinch-running Keone Givens to put the Raptors up 6-4.
In the sixth, after a Maberry single scored two and Nick Michaels doubled him in for a 9-4 lead, the Raptors applied the pressure on the bases. With Michaels on third, Parks got hung up in what appeared to be an intentional tactic off first base. As soon as the Idaho Falls fielder committed to throw him back to first base, Michaels broke for home and slid safely under a tag while Parks took second.
Parks then stole third base, and scored when the throw from the catcher dribbled into left field. That put Ogden up 11-4.
Idaho Falls designated hitter Andrew Don doubled in two runs as part of a seventh inning that cut it to 11-8. But Ogden's Kyle Kaufman doubled in a run, then scored on a Raul Shah pinch-hit single, for the final margin.
Maberry pushed his league-leading average up to .473 with a 3-for-4 night, driving in two. Parks drove in three runs and got on base in 4 of 5 plate appearances. Broughton hit 3 for 5 to move his average up to .438.
The two teams finish their three-game series at 7 p.m. Friday, then Ogden hits the road for three games in Boise from July 3-5.
THURSDAY SCORES
Ogden 13, Idaho Falls 8
Great Falls 16, Billings 8
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, ppd
Boise at Missoula, ppd
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 24-10
Idaho Falls 24-11
Great Falls 15-20
Billings 12-23
SOUTH
Ogden 23-12
Grand Junction 18-16
Boise 14-20
Rocky Mountain 8-26