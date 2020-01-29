The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the coaching staffs Wednesday for their minor league affiliate teams for the 2020 season.
And, for the seventh year in a row, the Ogden Raptors will have a new manager.
Anthony Cappuccilli will head up the Raptors, one of three new faces who will be on Ogden's coaching staff when the team opens the 2020 season at home on Friday, June 19, against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Dylan Nasiatka and Johan Garcia are the two other new coaches for the Raptors. Dean Stiles remains in Ogden for his third season as pitching coach.
Cappuccilli, 39, will be in his third season with the Dodgers organization, according to a press release, after serving as a coach for the Arizona League Dodgers from 2018-19.
Previously, Cappuccilli was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of New Mexico from 2015-17, at UNLV in 2014 and an assistant coach at Irvine Valley College in California from 2010-13.
He played college baseball at the University of Nevada-Reno from 2000-03 before getting into coaching.
Nasiatka, in his first year with the Dodgers organization, will take over the hitting coach position.
Nasiatka most recently was an assistant coach at Bakersfield College, where he taught health and physical education.
Garcia played in the Dodgers minor league system from 2006-10 as an infielder, making it all the way to high-A in 2010 with the Inland Empire 66ers.
Last year's Raptors manager, Austin Chubb, is now the manager at Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Seth Conner, Ogden's hitting coach last season, is now the hitting coach at Class A Great Lakes while Cordell Hipolito, the Raptors bench coach the past two seasons, will serve as the manager for the Dominican Summer League Dodgers.