OGDEN — Starting pitcher Anthony Donatella paired with the Pioneer League's best offense to put away the game early Thursday night at Lindquist Field.
Ogden's left-handed starter faced one batter over the minimum in five innings, the Raptors pushed across six runs in the first inning and the home team prevailed 10-1 over the Grand Junction Rockies.
Ogden improves to a league-best 10-1 with the victory, winners of nine consecutive games.
Donatella allowed two baserunners in his five innings, giving up a harmless single to Henderson Perez in the third inning and a leadoff single to Dondrei Hubbard in the fifth.
The latter didn't matter either, as Donatella induced Jonathan Pino into a double play to erase the baserunner.
Donatella's final line: zero runs, two hits, four strikeouts and zero walks, earning the win.
Ogden got to work supporting the good mound effort immediately. Frankie Jezioro led off the bottom of the first with a walk, stole second, and scored on a Raul Shah single, pushing Shah's league-leading RBI total to 22.
That was just the start. With the bases loaded, Pavin Parks blooped a single to shallow left to score two, making it 3-0. Niko Pacheco doubled down the line in left, scoring David Maberry.
The Raptors finished the scoring in the first at 6-0 when Josh Broughton legged out an infield single, scoring Parks — and Pacheco from second, who rounded third with no hesitation and caught Grand Junction thinking about the close play at first.
With Donatella dealing, there was little action until the bottom of the fifth when Ogden made it 7-0 after Nick Michaels walked, Parks reached via error, and Michaels eventually took third and home on wild pitches.
Each team scored in the seventh, with Jose Gutierrez getting Grand Junction (5-6) on the board with a solo homer.
The Raptors answered when Michaels hit a one-out double and later scored on Maberry's second double of the game for an 8-1 margin.
Maberry joined the team Wednesday and is 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in less than two full games.
Ogden loaded the bases with walks in the bottom of the eighth, and Broughton and Jezioro each scored on wild pitches to make it 10-1. Grand Junction's pitcher who issued four walks in the eighth was Greg Leban, released by Ogden earlier this week.
Drew Reveno and Mark Mixon combined to throw 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball to seal the win. Raptors pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters and walk two.
Grand Junction starter James Varela took the loss due to Ogden's big first inning.
The Raptors continue the homestand and host the Rockies at 7 p.m. Friday.
IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME
With the excitement of the return of baseball, Ogden seems to be supporting the Raptors at the same pace that has given the franchise the Pioneer League attendance crown every season since 1997, even despite the change from affiliated ball to independent status.
After an opening-night draw of 4,684 fans on May 22, this week's mid-week games to open the homestand have drawn 3,035 (Wednesday) and 3,225 (Thursday). That puts Ogden's average at 3,434 fans through four openings.
Boise is second at an average of 2,254 fans across seven games through Wednesday. But three teams are averaging less than 1,000 fans per night, with Rocky Mountain (Colorado Springs) reporting 249 fans per game in three openings.