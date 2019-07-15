And still, the Ogden Raptors keep winning.
Their latest exploit came in Missoula, Montana against the Missoula Osprey in an 9-3 win ensuring the Raptors' eighth win in a row and all but assuring they'll be first-half champions in the Pioneer League.
Ogden's (23-6) lead atop the South Division remained eight games after Grand Junction's win against Billings.
Jimmy Titus started the Raptors' scoring with a three-run homer to left field in the second inning. Titus batted 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Andy Pages homered, Justin Yurchak hit a sacrifice fly, Pages hit an RBI single, Ryan Ward hit an RBI single and Titus doubled to give Ogden an 8-2 lead.
Sam McWilliams homered in the ninth for good measure. Ogden pitchers struck out 10 Missoula batters. Starter Alfredo Tavarez pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs.
TRANSACTIONS
Raptors catcher Tre Todd was called up to Great Lakes. Cesar Mendoza, a catcher in the Arizona League, was brought up to Ogden in the corresponding move.
Todd began the season in Great Lakes, then went to Rancho Cucamonga's Single-A team, then got sent back down to Ogden before hitting .391 for the Raptors over the past month to book a ticket back to Michigan.