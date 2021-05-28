The Ogden Raptors won both games of a Friday doubleheader in Great Falls that finished after midnight Saturday, improving to 5-1 on the young season.
RAPTORS 7, VOYAGERS 5
In Friday's first game, Christopher Campbell got the win in 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six in his first two innings before running into trouble in the seventh. Great Falls plated a run and had two on with the game-winning run at the plate and only one out.
Raptors reliever Mark Mixon came on and got Chris Caffrey to ground into a double play to end the game.
Campbell and starter Cole Stringer pitchers struck out 11 Voyagers batters while issuing one walk in 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs.
The teams combined to commit five errors in the first two innings as the lead changed each half-inning. Raptors outfielder Frankie Jezioro began the game reaching by error, Pavin Parks and Tim Susnara then reached by walk, and the first two scored on a fielder's choice play off the bat of Raul Shah to make it 2-0.
Ogden (4-1) committed two errors in the bottom of the first to help the Voyagers take a 3-2 lead.
After each team scored one in the second to make it 4-3, the Raptors took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the third inning when Ernie Geraci singled in Josh Broughton, and Niko Pacheco scored on a Jezioro sac fly.
Pacheco made it 7-4 with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning.
RAPTORS 12, VOYAGERS 7
Ogden rapped 14 hits in the second game and took a 12-1 lead into the the bottom of the seventh, surrendering six runs but still winning comfortably.
Josh Broughton continued his hot start after being signed to the Raptors before the road trip, driving in three runs with a homer and a double, one of five doubles from Ogden bats in the win.
Raul Shah also homered and Tim Susnara drove in a pair of runs.
The Raptors scored four in the first and three runs in each of the next two innings to lead 10-1 after three frames.
Greg Leban struck out nine Great Falls hitters in his four-inning start, allowing four hits and one run.
Drew Reveno pitched two solid innings before the six-run seventh, still picking up the win as the pitcher of record.
The series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, and concludes with games at 4 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.