The Ogden Raptors dispatched Rocky Mountain 12-2 on Monday afternoon to secure the six-game road series 4-2 and set the table for a big showdown this week at Lindquist Field between the two division leaders, and by far the two best teams in the Pioneer League.
Ogden, the first-place team in the PBL South at 18-3, hosts the Missoula Paddleheads starting Wednesday in a three-game series before hosting Boise for three games starting Saturday.
The Raptors led the PBL South by nine games as of Monday evening with other Monday games still in progress. Missoula, at 17-3, is the first-place team in the North with a six-game lead on Idaho Falls.
In Monday's series finale against the Vibes, Ogden's Pavin Parks added to a 1-0 second-inning lead with a three-run triple to make it 4-0. David Maberry brought Parks home with an RBI single to make it 5-0. Parks hit 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Jakob Goldfarb homered in the fourth inning as part of a 4-for-5 day with three RBIs. In the sixth, Goldfarb's two-run double made the score 10-1. Josh Broughton brought two runs across the plate in the seventh with a single.
Anthony Donatella allowed two hits and one run in four innings pitched with five strikeouts. Five relievers each pitched one inning to finish out the game and get Ogden out of town.
After dropping two straight earlier in the series in Colorado Springs, the Raptors rallied to win the final three games over the Vibes by a combined score of 60-9.
After the league-wide travel day Tuesday, Ogden hosts Missoula for three games from Wednesday to Friday, then welcomes the Boise Hawks from Saturday through Monday. All games start at 7 p.m. except for Sunday's 4 p.m. first pitch.