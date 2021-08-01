The Ogden Raptors had some breathing room Sunday against Great Falls.
Though a three-run lead in baseball is hardly ever considered breathing room, that’s what Ogden had and held on to, beating the Voyagers 6-3 for the Raptors’ fourth win in a row after three straight one-run wins.
On this day, it was the bullpen that got things done for Ogden as Christopher Campbell, Jackson Sigman and Mark Mixon combined for 7 1/3 scoreless innings of relief after early troubles by starter Isaiah Ramos.
Campbell threw 2 1/3 no-hit innings. Sigman allowed two hits over three frames, but with three strikeouts. Mixon retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth, striking out two and preserving the lead.
Josh Broughton hit his 10th homer of the year and outfielder Bryce Debbs hit his first homer for the Raptors in just his third game with the team after being signed Friday. Nick Michaels batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Ogden, which trailed 3-0 going to bat in the second inning before slowly chipping away.
The result on Sunday was the same for Ogden, a win over Great Falls, but obviously it was a little more comfortable after wins over the Voyagers by scores of 9-8, 5-4 and 4-3 from Thursday-Saturday.
Thursday and Friday’s wins were walk-offs. On Thursday, Jakob Goldfarb’s RBI single scored Mitchell Miller for the 9-8 win after the Raptors trailed 8-1 going into the seventh.
In Friday’s 5-4 win, Nick Michaels hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to score Dylan Pearce.
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Grand Junction, 9-4
Ogden, 7-7*
Boise, 6-7
Rocky Mountain, 3-11
NORTH
Billings, 10-4
Idaho Falls, 8-5
Missoula, 8-5*
Great Falls, 3-11
* —denotes first-half champion