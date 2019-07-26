OGDEN — Second verse, same as the first.
The Pioneer League schedule flipped over from the first half to the second but that didn’t mean much change for the league’s hottest team.
Wearing “Zombie Night” uniform tops, Zac Ching and Brandon Lewis mashed big home runs and the Ogden Raptors took care of the Orem Owlz 9-5 on Friday night at Lindquist Field.
Ogden (32-7, 1-0) fell behind Orem (13-26, 0-1) for the second straight night when Owlz third baseman Morgan McCullough hit a two-out solo homer in the second inning.
As Raptors starter Alfredo Tavarez settled in, the Ogden offense got to work in the bottom of the second. Jeremy Arocho hit a bloop double to right field that short-hopped Johan Sala, allowing Andrew Shaps to motor around from first and score. Catcher Ramon Rodriguez cracked a sharp double down the left-field line in the next at-bat, scoring Arocho and giving Ogden a 2-1 lead.
After Shaps singled in Lewis to open scoring in the third inning, Raptors shortstop Zac Ching hit his second homer of the season, an opposite-field, three-run shot over Raptor Ridge to deliver a 6-1 lead.
Tavarez lost touch with Orem hitters in the fifth, highlighted by a two-RBI double from league-leader Jeremiah Jackson to cut Ogden’s lead to 6-4.
Shaps doubled in Andy Pages in the bottom of the frame to get a run back for the Raptors.
It looked like Ogden had nothing going in the bottom of the sixth until Sam McWilliams lined a two-out triple to the right-field corner. Single or triple didn’t matter when Lewis stepped into the box, however. The burly first baseman launched a two-run homer to the deepest part of the park — the corner where left-center turns into centerfield — putting the game out of reach at 9-4.
Jeff Belge and Corey Merrill combined to throw 3 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings in relief for Ogden, with Belge earning the win.
Shaps totaled three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to key Ogden’s offense. Ching’s homer gave him a team-high three RBIs.
A crowd of 3,942 watched the win, giving Ogden a slight bump up on its season average through 20 home games.
ODD SAC FLY
Orem scored on what could possibly be the shortest sacrifice fly in professional baseball history in the seventh inning. Jackson popped one up in foul territory near his team’s dugout on the first-base side. Lewis ranged in from first base to catch it, but Rodriguez also drifted over from catcher to follow the ball.
With nobody at the plate, Jose Verrier tagged up and raced to beat Raptors pitcher Nick Robertson to home by a half-step for a run.
FEEL THE BURN
Onlookers may have noticed an odd pattern of yellow grass patches in left field. It’s not from aliens, but rather the rectangles were created by yoga mats. Raptors players participating in yoga put mats on the grass for only a short session, but apparently the heat trapped by the mats in the summer sun was enough to create the splotches of yellow grass.