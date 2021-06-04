OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors failed to score in an inning just once Friday night, but it came at a time, the seventh inning, when it kept the outcome in doubt.
But Reza Aleaziz struck out the side in the top of the eighth and Pavin Parks hit a grand slam in the bottom half, finishing a 20-13 marathon win over the Grand Junction Rockies at Lindquist Field in just over 4 hours.
Parks finished with eight RBIs. The win is Ogden's 10th straight.
The Raptors (11-1) did trail 1-0 in the first on a sacrifice fly, but Ogden scored twice in the bottom half to go up 2-1 on a wild pitch and an error.
Rockies (5-7) catcher Cody Clark tied it 2-2 with a leadoff homer in the second, but Raptors outfielder Jakob Goldfarb hit a two-run homer in the bottom half, helping Ogden take the lead for good at 4-2. Tim Susnara hit a two-run single and Ogden led 7-2 after two innings.
Goldfarb hit his second bomb to lead off the bottom of the third for an 8-2 lead. In the fifth, Parks hit a bases-loaded double, scoring all three runners, for a 14-6 advantage.
Grand Junction made it a game scoring four in the sixth to make it 14-10, and Ogden stretched it to 16-10 in the bottom half with RBI singles from David Maberry and Nick Michaels.
In the seventh, the Rockies got RBI doubles from Conner Uselton and Dondrei Hubbard to cut it to 16-13, and Ogden's only inning without scoring came in the bottom half.
That's when Aleaziz struck out the Rockies in order in the top of the eighth, getting all three looking on curve balls, setting up Parks for his grand slam to put the game away.
Maberry finished 4 for 5 and is hitting .778 through his first three games as a pro. Goldfarb had three hits and three RBIs.
In a game with 33 runs, Ogden had three pitchers go without giving up any: two-way player Josh Broughton (one inning), Aleaziz (1 2/3 innings) and Chris Campbell (one inning).
The two teams play again at 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and close the series at 7 p.m. Monday at Lindquist Field.