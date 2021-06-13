The Ogden Raptors got back to their old ways, following a 23-7 victory Saturday night with a 25-0 demolition of the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs.
It's hard to identify which side of Ogden's effort was more impressive: on the mound, or at the plate.
On the mound, two Ogden (17-3) pitchers combined to hold the Vibes (7-13) to one hit. Bradley Gonzales earned the win in five innings, allowing a double in the second inning, striking out five and walking two.
Two-way player Josh Broughton threw the final four innings, facing just one over the minimum by walking a batter in the eighth. He allowed zero hits and struck out one.
At the plate, the Raptors racked up 24 hits and scored in every inning but the third. After leading 5-0 through four innings, Ogden proceeded to put the game out of reach.
Designated hitter David Maberry batted 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three doubles. Third baseman Nick Michaels had four hits, shortstop Pavin Parks drove in five runs, Niko Pacheco reached in 6 of 7 at-bats and drove in three runs, and Miguel Tejada Jr. drove in three runs.
Ogden goes for the series win at 12:30 p.m. Monday to conclude the six-game road trip.