What began as a delay due to nearby lightning developed into a full-blown rain delay and, after about 1 hour and 25 minutes, Tuesday's Pioneer League game between the Ogden Raptors and Rocky Mountain Vibes was suspended.
The Raptors lead 1-0 in a game suspended just before the bottom of the fourth inning. It was the final regular-season game scheduled between the two teams at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.
The game will be resumed next week in Ogden, per team officials. The Raptors are set to host the Vibes in a two-game series Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27. It was not clear late Tuesday night on which of those days the suspended game would be completed.
The first inning Tuesday only took 13 total pitches to complete, but one of those was a first-pitch home run off the bat of Ogden outfielder Andy Pages, giving the Raptors an early 1-0 lead.
Elio Serrano could have hardly been more efficient on the mound for the Raptors (44-14, 13-7). He worked through the first two innings by retiring all six Rocky Mountain (25-33, 8-12) batters in only 15 pitches.
He gave up a leadoff single in the third that was the only hit he allowed. It was quickly erased by a double play.
Things got spicy in the top of the fourth when Ogden's Jon Littell struck out looking and was quickly ejected by plate umpire Steve Craze after arguing. Raptors manager Austin Chubb entered the field was also ejected after a conversation.
It was only moments later the umpires sent the teams off the field due to weather.
Ogden now travels to Grand Junction for a four-game series.
LEWIS CALLED UP
This year's fourth-round draft pick has likely played his last game as an Ogden Raptor. First baseman/third baseman Brandon Lewis was called up to single-A Great Lakes (Michigan) on Tuesday. He of gargantuan home runs played 32 games in Ogden, hitting .369 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.
Pitcher Jeff Belge was also called up to Great Lakes. The Raptors received pitcher Juan Morillo from the Arizona League.