The wackiness of Pioneer League baseball doesn't take Sunday off.
The Ogden Raptors trailed early and beat the Orem Owlz 8-7 on Sunday to salvage a series split before heading out on their first out-of-state road trip of the season later this week.
Ogden won when second baseman Sam McWilliams came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and runners on first and third bases and hit...a broken-bat, bloop, walk-off RBI single to right field.
It capped off a game that had all the makings of a dreary, lopsided affair.
Ogden fell behind 4-0 in the third inning when Orem hit two separate RBI doubles to go with a two-run single. Sauryn Lao's sacrifice fly in the bottom half put Ogden on the board, trailing 4-1.
Justin Yurchak's RBI single in the fourth once again cut the lead, this time to 5-2. That kept things close enough for Ramon Rodriguez in the fifth inning, who blasted a no-doubt, two-run homer to left field to cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Owlz were ready to take advantage and did so with a two-run double in the seventh to go ahead 7-4. Jon Littell hit the second Raptors' homer of the day, a bomb to dead-center field to cut the Orem lead to 7-6.
The Raptors' persistence finally paid off in the eighth as Lao roped an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game at 7-7.
Perhaps the most important play came in the top of the ninth when Rodriguez threw a runner out trying to steal second base for the third out of the inning, giving Ogden a chance to win via walk-off.
Rodriguez then hit a single with one out and was substituted for pinch runner Jeremy Arocho.
With two outs, Arocho stole second base, the throw from the catcher sailed into center field and Arocho went to third. Andy Pages walked before McWilliams' unorthodox walk-off hit.
Ogden has the day off Monday before starting a five-game road trip to Colorado which will see the Raptors match up with the Rocky Mountain Vibes (new Colorado Springs team) for the first time this year.