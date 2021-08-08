Idaho Falls put a nine-spot on the board in the third inning and Ogden couldn't recover as the Raptors lost for a fourth straight game, falling 15-8 Sunday evening in Idaho Falls.
Pavin Parks and Nick Michaels each homered in the top of the first to help the Raptors (37-31, 8-12 second half) to an early 3-2 lead.
Troy Whitty threw two innings in a start for Ogden. He was replaced by usually reliable Mitchell Miller, who could only record one out in the third as the Chukars (47-21, 13-7) poured it on. Webb Little led off the frame with a solo homer and Tyler Kelly later hit a grand slam, putting Idaho Falls up 11-3. Mitchell took eight of the nine runs in the inning.
Owen Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Ogden, and Michaels added a two-run double in the sixth. With the damage done, Raptors pitchers Dylan Pearce, Jack Cunningham and Chris Campbell combined for three shutout innings, giving up two hits.
The series concludes at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Ogden returns home Wednesday for a six-game series against the Billings Mustangs.
SUNDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 15, Ogden 8
Missoula 11, Billings 8
Boise 14, Grand Junction 4
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, postponed
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 14-6 ... 32-26 overall
Idaho Falls 13-7 ... 47-21
*Missoula 12-8 ... 47-21
Great Falls 6-13 ... 25-42
SOUTH
Boise 11-9 ... 31-37
Grand Junction 10-10 ... 36-31
*Ogden 8-12 ... 37-31
Rocky Mountain 5-14 ... 15-51
* — denotes 1st-half champion