Ogden Raptors outfielder Jakob Goldfarb swings on what would be a leadoff home run in the first inning of the season opener against the Boise Hawks on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Lindquist Field in Ogden.

Monday's Pioneer League baseball game between Ogden and Boise was six pitches old before the Raptors' Jakob Goldfarb leveled a home run.

His league-leading 12th blast of the year kickstarted another high-scoring affair that Ogden won 14-7 to keep a big lead atop the PBL South division.

Goldfarb finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. David Maberry hit 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run, keeping his batting average at a league-best .477 and well ahead of the next highest player.

Chuck Steele hit 3 for 5 and Pavin Parks 3 for 6 with two RBIs, taking over the league lead in that category with 52 so far, on a night when Ogden scored its 14 runs on 17 base hits.

After an 8-3 lead was whittled down to 8-6 in the fourth inning, pitcher Jackson Cunningham came in for Ogden and tossed three scoreless frames with three hits allowed.

That allowed the Raptors to build the lead up to 10-6. They scored four more in the seventh to go up 14-6 thanks to a two-run single by Parks and an RBI double from Maberry.

Ogden welcomes northern first-place team Missoula to town for a six-game homestand starting on Wednesday. 

MONDAY SCORES

Ogden 14, Boise 7

Grand Junction 11, Rocky Mountain 10

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

UPDATED STANDINGS

NORTH

Missoula 28-11

Idaho Falls 25-13

Great Falls 17-22

Billings 13-25

SOUTH

Ogden 26-13

Grand Junction 21-17

Boise 15-23

Rocky Mountain 9-29

