Monday's Pioneer League baseball game between Ogden and Boise was six pitches old before the Raptors' Jakob Goldfarb leveled a home run.
His league-leading 12th blast of the year kickstarted another high-scoring affair that Ogden won 14-7 to keep a big lead atop the PBL South division.
Goldfarb finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. David Maberry hit 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run, keeping his batting average at a league-best .477 and well ahead of the next highest player.
Chuck Steele hit 3 for 5 and Pavin Parks 3 for 6 with two RBIs, taking over the league lead in that category with 52 so far, on a night when Ogden scored its 14 runs on 17 base hits.
After an 8-3 lead was whittled down to 8-6 in the fourth inning, pitcher Jackson Cunningham came in for Ogden and tossed three scoreless frames with three hits allowed.
That allowed the Raptors to build the lead up to 10-6. They scored four more in the seventh to go up 14-6 thanks to a two-run single by Parks and an RBI double from Maberry.
Ogden welcomes northern first-place team Missoula to town for a six-game homestand starting on Wednesday.
MONDAY SCORES
Ogden 14, Boise 7
Grand Junction 11, Rocky Mountain 10
Missoula 6, Great Falls 5
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 28-11
Idaho Falls 25-13
Great Falls 17-22
Billings 13-25
SOUTH
Ogden 26-13
Grand Junction 21-17
Boise 15-23
Rocky Mountain 9-29