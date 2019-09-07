Ogden got solo home runs from Aldrich De Jongh and Imanol Vargas on Saturday night in Orem, but it wasn’t enough as the Raptors fell 4-2 to the Owlz in the 2019 regular-season finale.
Ogden finishes the season 54-22 (31-7 in the first half, 23-15 in the second) to tie two other teams in the history of the Pioneer League for the most wins in a season.
It was a season of records for the Raptors. The 31-7 mark in the first half was a league record. That included a run of going 26-3 over the last 29 games of the half.
The Raptors tallied the franchise’s 1,000th win, set a new franchise single-season high attendance mark and welcomed the 3 millionth fan through the gates.
Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer in the third for Orem (30-46, 17-21) to break a 1-1 tie.
Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI double to put Orem up 4-1 before the Vargas homer in the sixth inning made it 4-2.
Ogden relief pitchers Franklin De La Paz (1 inning), Drew Finley (2 1/3) and Nelfri Contreras (2/3) gave up only three hits and one run over the final four innings of the contest.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
The South Divisional best-of-three series begins Sunday in Grand Junction, where the Raptors struggled the most during the regular season. Ogden was 7-3 at home against the Rockies and 5-5 in Grand Junction — half of Ogden’s road-loss total as the Raptors went 28-10 on the road.
The Raptors are set to host Games 2 and 3 at Lindquist Field. All tickets are $5 and all seats are general admission.
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grand Junction, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 9, at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Ogden, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)
CHUBB NAMED MANAGER OF YEAR
Raptors first-year manager Austin Chubb was named the Pioneer League Manager of the Year for the 2019 season.
Chubb led the Raptors to winning both the first and second halves in the South Division, as well as to a new franchise single-season wins record.
Chubb, a Florida native, played three seasons in the Washington Nationals farm system before being released. He got a call from the Dodgers and played most of the 2015 season in high-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he became a player-coach halfway through the season.
He was then assigned to Ogden as a hitting coach in 2016 and managed Dominican Summer League teams from 2017-18 before returning to Ogden as manager.
3 RAPTORS ON ALL-STAR TEAM
Three Ogden Raptors players were named to the season-end Pioneer League All-Star team: Outfielder Andy Pages and pitchers Jeronimo Castro and Alfredo Tavarez.
Pages, 18, spent the entire season with the Raptors, finishing top-10 in league batting average and top-five in both home runs and RBIs.
Castro and Tavarez, along with fellow starter Elio Serrano, were all top-five in ERA across the league. Castro struck out 74 and walked 15 in 70 innings (15 starts), allowing a .235 average against. Tavarez struck out 70 and walked 26 in 67 innings (15 starts), allowing a .239 average against.