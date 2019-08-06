Two Ogden Raptors hit home runs as the Pioneer League defeated the Northwest League 11-7 in the fifth annual interleague All-Star game held Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
After the NWL took a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning, Raptors outfielder Jon Littell hit a three-run homer in the sixth for a 9-6 Pioneer League lead.
Raptors second baseman Sam McWilliams hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to extend the Pioneer League’s lead to 11-6.
Those two played the latter half of the game, as did Brandon Lewis and Corey Merrill. Lewis hit 0 for 2 at third base and Merrill came in to pitch in the eighth inning.
Merrill’s first batter hit an RBI double to score a runner Merrill inherited. Merrill then recorded a strikeout and groundout to end the eighth inning.
Andy Pages started in centerfield and played six innings, hitting 1 for 2 with a single. He was also hit by a pitch with two outs in the third inning, extending the frame and loading the bases for Orem Owlz star Jeremiah Jackson. The Pioneer League’s leader in home runs delivered, blasting a grand slam to put the PBL up 5-2.
Ogden pitcher Kevin Malisheski was elected as a starter for the game but did not play, resting for soreness. He is expected to make his next start for the Raptors.
The Raptors (37-10, 6-3) resume play Thursday against Idaho Falls to begin an eight-game homestand at Lindquist Field.