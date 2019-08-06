2019 PBL/NWL All-Star Game

Umpires talk before the 2019 Pioneer League/Northwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

 Kevin Johnson, Ogden Raptors

Two Ogden Raptors hit home runs as the Pioneer League defeated the Northwest League 11-7 in the fifth annual interleague All-Star game held Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

After the NWL took a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning, Raptors outfielder Jon Littell hit a three-run homer in the sixth for a 9-6 Pioneer League lead.

Raptors second baseman Sam McWilliams hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to extend the Pioneer League’s lead to 11-6.

Those two played the latter half of the game, as did Brandon Lewis and Corey Merrill. Lewis hit 0 for 2 at third base and Merrill came in to pitch in the eighth inning.

Merrill’s first batter hit an RBI double to score a runner Merrill inherited. Merrill then recorded a strikeout and groundout to end the eighth inning.

Andy Pages started in centerfield and played six innings, hitting 1 for 2 with a single. He was also hit by a pitch with two outs in the third inning, extending the frame and loading the bases for Orem Owlz star Jeremiah Jackson. The Pioneer League’s leader in home runs delivered, blasting a grand slam to put the PBL up 5-2.

Ogden pitcher Kevin Malisheski was elected as a starter for the game but did not play, resting for soreness. He is expected to make his next start for the Raptors.

The Raptors (37-10, 6-3) resume play Thursday against Idaho Falls to begin an eight-game homestand at Lindquist Field.

