Sunday's meeting between the Ogden Raptors and Rocky Mountain Vibes, the fourth in a five-game series, took three hours and 19 minutes to complete.
Much of that can be credited to the bottom of the third inning when Ogden (16-6) scored 11 (yes, 11) runs to take a 17-0 lead, a lead that predictably held up in a 19-8 win over the Vibes.
Here are all the scoring plays from the third inning, which began with a 6-0 Raptors lead.
Andy Pages hit a three-run home run (9-0).
Brandon Wulff, Andrew Shaps and Jeremy Arocho each drew bases-loaded walks (12-0).
Sam McWilliams hit a two-run single (14-0).
Joe Vranesh hit a three-run double (17-0).
The rest of the game was elementary, despite Rocky Mountain plating eight runs to make it a bit less of a blowout on the surface.
Eight of the Raptors' nine starters in the batting order got a hit. Vranesh and Pages both hit 2 for 4 with Pages driving in five runs and Vranesh four.
Tre Todd batted 3 for 5 with two RBIs, McWilliams drove in three and walked twice, Justin Yurchak doubled twice and drove in two.
Ogden batted 8 for 17 with runners in scoring position and the Raptors had 11 RBIs with two outs.
The series concludes Monday with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Ogden has a day off on Tuesday before starting a four-game series with Idaho Falls, which is in first place in the Pioneer League North division by multiple games.
TRANSACTIONS
The Raptors called up two 2019 draft picks on Sunday, both pitchers.
Aaron Ochsenbein (sixth round out of Eastern Kentucky) and Jeff Belge (18th round, St. John's) joined Ogden from the Arizona League.