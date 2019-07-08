It took one hour and 34 minutes for a number other than a zero to show up in the score column on the scoreboard.
Before then, the intimate crowd that watched the Ogden Raptors and the Rocky Mountain Vibes complete their five-game series had already been chased out of their seats by a fleeting downpour and had watched the Raptors' catcher get hit with a pitch in the groin region.
When Justin Yurchak's solo home run left the park and gave the Raptors a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, it seemed like that would be the fireworks of a 3-0 Ogden win.
Instead, the biggest drama came in the bottom of the seventh when Vibes pitcher Brady Schanuel hit Andy Pages in the head with a pitch. Pages' helmet came off and he pointed his bat at Schanuel, appearing angry.
Both benches cleared and Pages had to be restrained. No punches were thrown; however, the drama didn't end there.
Pages walked to first base after the athletic trainer checked in to see if he was injured. RMV manager Nestor Corredor stormed out of the dugout and yelled the umpire along with one of Ogden's coaches.
While that was going on, Pages was being restrained again at first base as the Vibes' bullpen approached and had words. Several different Ogden and Rocky Mountain players exchanged words.
Pages was substituted for a pinch runner and Schanuel was also subbed out.
Zac Ching did give a riled up crowd a big reason to cheer when he ripped a two-out, two-run double off the wall in the left field to make it a 3-0 game.
Perhaps the biggest cheer was when left-fielder Ryan Ward made a sprinting catch to record the third out in the ninth inning, a catch where he nearly careened over the wall along the third-base foul line.
Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro pitched five scoreless frames for the Raptors, allowed three hits and struck out seven.
It was by far the best of his five starts with Ogden to date. He threw 47 of his 64 pitches for strikes.
Raptors pitchers combined to allow just four hits and strike out 13 batters as they preserved the shutout despite a late rally by RMV.
PAGES NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK AGAIN
Andy Pages was announced as Pioneer League Player of the Week on Monday for the second week in a row.
He's the first Raptor to earn back-to-back POTW honors since 2009 when Brian Ruggiano won back-to-back nods in August.
Pages batted 9 for 22 (.409) with nine RBIs, three doubles, three home runs and two stolen bags from July 1-7 in six games.
TRANSACTIONS
Catcher Ramon Rodriguez is back in Ogden after a brief stint with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A).
The Raptors also sent catcher Cesar Mendoza to the Arizona League.