Though it felt like it for a long time, the Ogden Raptors actually can’t win every game.
A day after taking franchise win No. 1,000 and setting a new team record for wins in a half, while running a win streak to 12 games, the Raptors missed one of its few opportunities Sunday and fell in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel at Lindquist Field.
All runs came in the third inning. With two outs in the top half and the bases loaded, Ernesto Martinez singled in what proved to be the winning runs for the Vibes (14-20) to build a 2-0 lead.
Ogden (27-7) answered with one run in the bottom half when catcher Ramon Rodriguez led off with a double, then took third and home on consecutive fly balls from Jeremy Arocho and Sam McWilliams.
The Raptors’ only other real scoring chance was in the second inning. First baseman Marco Hernandez tripled to centerfield with one out. Zac Ching walked, Brandon Wulff struck out, then Ching was caught stealing second base to end the inning.
Ogden starter Alfredo Tavarez took a tough loss, giving up the two runs in five innings, allowing six hits, walking zero batters and striking out seven. Nelfri Contreras and Mark Mixon each threw two innings, allowing only one baserunner in the final four innings.
Brock Begue earned the win for Rocky Mountain, throwing four innings of middle relief, allowing one baserunner and striking out four.
Four games remain in the first half, the next three for the Raptors coming at home against the Grand Junction Rockies beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. The half ends with a road game at Orem on July 25.