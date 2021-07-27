The Ogden Raptors have lost seven of their last 10 games following a 6-3 defeat Monday night in Grand Junction against the Rockies in a game that was delayed 34 minutes due to rain.
That leaves Ogden four games off GJ's pace early in the second half of the Pioneer League season.
But of the Raptors' three hits Monday, one came from David Maberry and his hitting streak reached 31 consecutive games due to his third-inning triple.
He'll have a chance on Wednesday to tie the PBL hit streak record. Chris Valaika hit safely in 32 consecutive games for Billings from July 22 to Aug. 26, 2006.
Maberry's streak started June 18 with an inauspicious 1-for-2 stat line against Missoula. The streak lives even as Ogden's hit a rough patch.
On Monday, the Raptors found themselves down 6-0 after three innings. GJ scored four times in the third thanks to an RBI single, another RBI single and then a two-run single.
Ogden was no-hit the first three innings, but woke up in the top of the fourth when Jakob Goldfarb singled before Pavin Parks hit a two-run home run. Josh Broughton hit an RBI groundout to score Maberry after Maberry tripled.
The Raptors managed one hit over the final five frames after that. This week, they're at home against Great Falls for six games.
MONDAY SCORES
Grand Junction 6, Ogden 3
Billings 15, Boise 7
Missoula 12, Great Falls 8
Idaho Falls 9, Rocky Mountain 8
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Grand Junction, 7-2
Ogden*, 3-6
Boise, 3-6
Rocky Mountain, 1-8
NORTH
Idaho Falls, 7-2
Billings, 7-2
Missoula*, 6-3
Great Falls, 2-7
*—denotes first-half champion