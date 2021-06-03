OGDEN — Raul Shah has an economics and finance degree from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University but the native of Baltimore, Maryland, isn't done chasing his baseball dreams.
The ball-playing journeyman made contact with Ogden Raptors skipper Dean Stiles in early April, and that phone call has turned out to be beneficial for both sides.
The infielder called Stiles while he was working out at UC Santa Barbara, having left the east coast to get outdoor workouts in ahead of a potential 2021 season.
"The conversation I had with him intrigued me because of his maturity and the realism of the kind of person he was," Stiles said. "So I did a little homework on his numbers at Johns Hopkins and where he played previously, and he had really good numbers. But I could tell he had intelligence, his baseball savvy, his ability to communicate, his leadership; all that, it’s strange, but it came over the telephone. So when he came here, it all came to fruition."
Shah, the nightly starting second baseman for the Raptors, leads the Pioneer League in RBIs through 10 games entering Thursday by batting .450 with three homers (tied for the league lead) and 21 runs batted in.
He didn't drive in any runs in Ogden's 10-3 win Wednesday to start a six-game series against Grand Junction, moving the Raptors to 9-1 on the season, but he made a couple noticeable defensive plays. That included tracking down a tough dribbler where he had to sprint in and to his right, and flip the ball to first base across his body for a putout.
Stiles complimented Shah's ability to adjust from at-bat to at-bat, something that takes some players several games to do.
"He is the whole package in terms of not only the consummate baseball player, but a consummate human being and just goes about his business the right way. He’s probably one of the better two-strike hitters I’ve seen. He’s able to battle, make adjustments," Stiles said.
Shah played four seasons at Johns Hopkins, which competes in baseball at the Division III level. He batted .363 as a senior with 39 RBIs in 43 games.
Shah's time at JHU was invaluable, he said.
"You see how hard people work at that school. You realize that if you want to make it in something, you have to outwork everybody," he said, noting his friend and teammate studied 10 hours nightly to get a 4.0 in the renowned JHU medical school.
"So when you see how hard people work, you realize if I’m going to be something special ... I can’t let people outwork me to even the smallest capacity. It’s very inspiring when you see those kind of people because it makes you better."
In 2017, Shah signed to play for the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds in the independent Empire League, where he ended up playing four seasons (three with Plattsburgh). In 2018, he hit .413 with 37 RBIs in 40 games. In 2020, he played a short stint in the Frontier League.
Shah impressed Stiles in that April phone call, but Shah came away impressed, too.
"I saw the ballpark was beautiful. When I spoke to Dean on the phone, he was extremely professional and said wonderful things about the organization," Shah said. "I’ve played for different teams ... and this is just second to none. It’s so first-class, the whole coaching staff, the front office, the owner, the fans, and my teammates, you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. I was so excited to be here."
It's not Shah's first time in Utah, however.
His father, a physician, was assigned to work in an underserved community as part of his training. That assignment was in Tooele, where Shah attended three years of elementary school.
A handful of his childhood friends drove to Ogden on Wednesday to watch Shah play, and they made plans to catch up over dinner soon.
"It was really awesome to see them," he said.
Shah has yet to play in affiliated ball but Stiles said he's setting himself up well. He said Shah has the skills and mobility to play the middle infield, but the bat and size to play third base, which could help him get noticed during his first year in an independent MLB Partner League.
Ogden's win Wednesday pushed the team four games ahead in first place in the early-going. The 9-1 Raptors are atop the South Division, ahead of Grand Junction (5-5), Rocky Mountain (4-6) and Boise (3-7). Missoula leads the North Division at 8-2.
Stiles says he tried to build a team of good players who were also good people, and that's produced winning baseball so far.
"They have the ability to play for each other, which you don’t always see at this professional level. Their ability to pick each other up and put in the work and not be self-centered, that’s what brings wins," Stiles said. "They’re not afraid to pass the baton to a teammate and they get rewarded for those kinds of behaviors. That’s probably what I’m most happy about."
Shah gushed about the talents of his teammates and said that takes the pressure off each other, knowing the next guy up will have your back if you don't come through.
"They’re just very talented players who have played at high levels," Shah said. "When you take that in combination with the fact they’re all just great people, it’s a recipe for a really good season.