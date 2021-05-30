The onslaught of runs that brought the Ogden Raptors a comeback victory Saturday night continued in the early innings Sunday as the Raptors defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 17-10 for their sixth consecutive win.
The Raptors took a 3-0 lead in the first in a run that included an RBI triple from Josh Broughton.
Then, in a 10-run second inning, Broughton singled in a pair of runs and, in a frame where Ogden sent 13 batters to the plate, Raul Shah ended the scoring with a three-run homer.
That 13-0 lead stood up, even when a 17-4 advantage shrunk to 17-10 in the ninth inning.
Shah finished 4 for 6 with six RBIs and his home run, which gave him three straight games with a homer. That puts him tied for the league-lead in home runs, and Shah has 18 RBIs in eight games, which leads the Pioneer League.
Broughton had three hits with his three RBIs.
Mitchell Miller got the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless, hitless relief innings in which he struck out four and walked four. Mark Mixon and Pavin Parks each threw a scoreless inning before Broughton took the mound and got roughed up in the ninth.
Ogden (7-1) goes for the six-game series sweep at 1 p.m. Monday in Great Falls (0-8).