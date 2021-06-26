BZ 062518 Raptors Rockies 27-8 stock
An Ogden Raptors hat and sunglasses sit on a bag during a game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Lindquist Field on Monday, June 25, 2018.

 By BENJAMIN ZACK, Standard-Examiner

The two teams scored twice as many runs Saturday as they did in Friday's thriller, but the end was the same:

The Ogden Raptors scored two runs in the top of the ninth to outlast Missoula 12-11 in a second-straight rollercoaster win to take back control of the Pioneer League's best record.

Ogden (22-9) built a 10-6 lead when Pavin Parks tripled to score Josh Broughton in the seventh inning.

But Nick Gatewood hit a two-run homer for Missoula (21-10) in the bottom half of the seventh, and consecutive doubles in the eighth pushed across three runs to see the Paddleheads take an 11-10 lead.

Raptors outfielder Jakob Goldfarb was again at the center of his team's final-inning takeover Saturday after hitting a two-run homer for the win Friday. Goldfarb tripled to score Andy Armstrong, then scored himself on a Broughton single for the 12-11 advantage.

Dylan Pearce, who pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win Friday, took the mound in the ninth Saturday and took four batters to earn the save.

Each team's starter — Reza Aleaziz for Ogden, Domingo Pena for Missoula — gave up five runs in five innings.

Raul Shah was a third Raptor to triple Saturday and finished 3 for 6 with a double and three RBIs. Parks also had three hits with a triple and a double, and Broughton finished 4 for 6. Goldfarb scored three runs.

Jose Reyes led Missoula by hitting 4 for 5.

The two teams conclude their six-game series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday and 7:05 p.m. Monday.

SATURDAY SCORES

Ogden 12, Missoula 11

Grand Junction 4, Great Falls 3

Boise 17, Billings 8

Idaho Falls 7, Rocky Mtn 5

Idaho Falls 14, Rocky Mtn 2

PBL STANDINGS

NORTH

Missoula 21-10

Idaho Falls 21-10

Great Falls 13-18

Billings 11-20

SOUTH

Ogden 22-9

Grand Junction 15-16

Boise 13-18

Rocky Mountain 8-23

