The two teams scored twice as many runs Saturday as they did in Friday's thriller, but the end was the same:
The Ogden Raptors scored two runs in the top of the ninth to outlast Missoula 12-11 in a second-straight rollercoaster win to take back control of the Pioneer League's best record.
Ogden (22-9) built a 10-6 lead when Pavin Parks tripled to score Josh Broughton in the seventh inning.
But Nick Gatewood hit a two-run homer for Missoula (21-10) in the bottom half of the seventh, and consecutive doubles in the eighth pushed across three runs to see the Paddleheads take an 11-10 lead.
Raptors outfielder Jakob Goldfarb was again at the center of his team's final-inning takeover Saturday after hitting a two-run homer for the win Friday. Goldfarb tripled to score Andy Armstrong, then scored himself on a Broughton single for the 12-11 advantage.
Dylan Pearce, who pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win Friday, took the mound in the ninth Saturday and took four batters to earn the save.
Each team's starter — Reza Aleaziz for Ogden, Domingo Pena for Missoula — gave up five runs in five innings.
Raul Shah was a third Raptor to triple Saturday and finished 3 for 6 with a double and three RBIs. Parks also had three hits with a triple and a double, and Broughton finished 4 for 6. Goldfarb scored three runs.
Jose Reyes led Missoula by hitting 4 for 5.
The two teams conclude their six-game series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday and 7:05 p.m. Monday.
SATURDAY SCORES
Ogden 12, Missoula 11
Grand Junction 4, Great Falls 3
Boise 17, Billings 8
Idaho Falls 7, Rocky Mtn 5
Idaho Falls 14, Rocky Mtn 2
PBL STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 21-10
Idaho Falls 21-10
Great Falls 13-18
Billings 11-20
SOUTH
Ogden 22-9
Grand Junction 15-16
Boise 13-18
Rocky Mountain 8-23