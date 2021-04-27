Going from decades of Major League Baseball affiliation to independent status has brought many challenges to the Pioneer Baseball League, with funding player and coach salaries being chief among them for teams like the Ogden Raptors.
Also high on the list: how to stage a 96-game season with smaller rosters and keep pitching staffs healthy and able to perform at a professional level.
The Pioneer League announced a new group of rules Tuesday that should add excitement to the game on a nightly basis and also keep marathon, extra-inning games from taxing pitching staffs, possibly injuring players and putting position players on the mound.
The headline-grabber: No games will play extra innings, but the league will use a "first-of-its-kind Knock Out rule" that stages a brief home run derby to decide games that complete nine innings in a tie.
"Each team designates a hitter who receives five pitches, with the game determined by the most home runs hit," a statement from the league reads. "If still tied after the first 'Knock Out' round, another hitter is selected for a sudden-death home run face-off until a winner is declared."
While this news was immediately met with rage by purists on social media, context is important.
Pioneer League teams will not have a 40-man roster like MLB clubs, with the ability to move pitchers in and out of the active roster based on usage or minor injuries. They will no longer have rosters of about 35 players, as was the case in the league's previous, now-defunct affiliated arrangement with MLB, with a parent club's ability to call players up or down to meet roster needs.
In the new independent format, Pioneer League teams will have 25-man rosters. The new tie-breaking rule is novel and possibly exciting for fans, but it also addresses concerns the clubs have about successfully fielding a roster of able players on a night-to-night basis and giving fans a daily baseball experience.
Other new or modified rules include:
- Designated pinch hitter and runner: A player yet to enter the game can pinch hit or pinch run for a teammate in the lineup, then the first player can return to the lineup. The pinch hitter/runner cannot re-enter the game, and each can be used only once per game. This allows teams, for example, to strategically sub in a better hitter or runner in a run-scoring opportunity but allow the original player (say, a catcher) to remain in the game to play defense.
- Revised "check swing" rule: Pitchers or catchers have long been able to ask the home plate umpire to consult a base umpire on a "check swing" to determine whether or not the batter executed a swing despite trying to stop. In this revised rule, batters called for a strike on a check swing by the home plate umpire can similarly ask for an appeal to a base umpire.
- Three umpires: To help with that check swing rule and overall better coverage of the field, the Pioneer League will employ three-person umpire crews. In its previous format, the PBL used two-person umpire crews.
"The Pioneer Baseball League is committed to developing ideas that enhance the strategy of the game, protect the safety of our players and add to the fun and engagement of our fans," league president Michael Shapiro said in a statement. "We believe this focus will help assure the future of the game among a broader and more diverse audience."
The Pioneer League lost its affiliated status this year when Major League Baseball took an ax to short-season leagues and other teams it deemed had sub-par facilities or required too much travel to include.
The Raptors open the 2021 season at home on May 22 by hosting the Boise Hawks at Lindquist Field. Season tickets are on sale now, and single-game tickets go on sale May 3.
Pioneer League membership is the same as it was in the 2019 season, except for two changes: the addition of Boise from the Northwest League, and the absence of the Orem Owlz. The Owlz are taking the season off to complete a move to Windsor, Colorado, and will rejoin the league in 2022 as the Northern Colorado Owlz.