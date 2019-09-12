Raptors vs. Idaho Falls - game three 10
Ogden Raptors second baseman Jorbit Vivas (9) attempts to catch the ball to tag out Idaho Falls outfielder Juan Carlos Negret (12) during a game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Lindquist Field in Ogden.

 SAMANTHA MADAR, Standard-Examiner

After several days of waiting, the Ogden Raptors finally know who they'll play (and when) during the 2019 Pioneer League championship series.

The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 6-4 on Thursday to win Game 3 of the North Divisional series.

The game was completed Thursday after being suspended by rain during the second inning Tuesday and a scheduled resumption of play being rained out again Wednesday. The Ogden Raptors finished their series win over Grand Junction on Monday.

Ogden (54-22) went 6-2 against Idaho Falls (34-41) this season.

Below is the schedule of games for the best-of-three championship series, which begins Friday. For games at Lindquist Field in Ogden, all seats are $5 and are general admission.

Game 1: Friday at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday at Ogden, if necessary, 4 p.m.

