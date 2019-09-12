After several days of waiting, the Ogden Raptors finally know who they'll play (and when) during the 2019 Pioneer League championship series.
The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 6-4 on Thursday to win Game 3 of the North Divisional series.
The game was completed Thursday after being suspended by rain during the second inning Tuesday and a scheduled resumption of play being rained out again Wednesday. The Ogden Raptors finished their series win over Grand Junction on Monday.
Ogden (54-22) went 6-2 against Idaho Falls (34-41) this season.
Below is the schedule of games for the best-of-three championship series, which begins Friday. For games at Lindquist Field in Ogden, all seats are $5 and are general admission.
Game 1: Friday at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday at Ogden, if necessary, 4 p.m.