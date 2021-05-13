OGDEN — For two days at Lindquist Field, baseball players from far, wide, nearby and just down the street tried to earn a spot on the Ogden Raptors baseball team.
Players wore uniforms from Roy High, Fremont High, Riverdale's Utah Military Academy, Big Bend Community College, Yakima Valley College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Utah State-Eastern and several others.
The tryouts even attracted a former professional tennis player and current assistant men's tennis coach at Utah State by the name of Jeremy Nicholas — he goes by Hunter — who played collegiately at San Diego State several years ago and wore dark blue jeans to Thursday's 80-degree tryout.
Dozens of players showed up to tryouts. After workouts Wednesday and a scrimmage Thursday, no players were immediately added to the team, Raptors manager Dean Stiles said.
The Raptors coaches would be making phone calls Thursday and Friday to players who either made the cut now, or players they want to keep on standby.
"We're going to communicate with some guys about opportunities to come and help us in different fashions, whether that's signing a contract or coming out and helping us in scrimmage situations," Stiles said.
So it's possible someone from the tryout might be on the Raptors' Opening Day roster. Others might be on the team two days after that, and others might get a phone call later this summer.
At Thursday's tryout, one player hit a home run to left field where later this year, the left-field terrace will once again be occupied by groups of happy Raptors fans after the park sat silent during the pandemic summer of 2020.
Later, another player hit a homer to right field, where UTOG Brewery has a new outdoor patio behind the fence where customers can watch baseball games.
At another point, a first baseman ranged over to his left and caught a fly ball not too far from where construction workers were building the O-Town Beach Club, a new patio bar and restaurant along the first-base side.
Most of Thursday’s tryout was live-game work and situational work. It was also open to the public, and one woman brought her dog, which looked like a Corgi that had German Shepherd coloring.
Several Raptors hopefuls were former high school baseball players from both Weber and Davis County with one, Fremont alum Logan Walton, sporting an old Fremont uniform that he bought from his high school baseball coach recently.
The Fremont Silverwolves hat he wore, though, was his in high school.
"I've been longing to try and play ball and see what I am, been working my butt off and it's the love of my life, to be honest with you," he said.
Walton played fall baseball at Colorado Northwestern Community College a few years ago, tore his labrum, came back home and recovered, then went to play football at Snow College and has spent the past few years wondering what to do next with his life, he said.
The smell of the baseball field and the feel of the outfield grass? Walton says there's nothing better than those things, so he's been looking for open tryouts to try and make a baseball team somewhere.
"It was amazing," Walton said of being able to try out for two days at Lindquist Field.
Walton played plenty of youth baseball and competitive baseball games at Lindquist Field and also went to "tons" of Raptors games as a kid. In 2002, Prince Fielder played for the Raptors when they were still a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate and Walton remembers that well.
Whomever the Raptors do take from the tryout, if anyone, they'll have a team meeting Sunday night with the players the team has already signed. Monday will have some administrative functions — uniforms, physicals, etc. — and then next Tuesday through Thursday, it's live game practice before the season opener Saturday, May 22, against the Boise Hawks at Lindquist Field.
There's going to be a lot of moving parts this season regarding personnel moves and things in an independent league are different compared to being under the Los Angeles Dodgers' umbrella.
"If somebody gets pulled up to one of the organizations, I've got to get on the horn and find a replacement for that, either from college or a released kid from somewhere else," Stiles said. "So that's where we're constantly keeping in contact with other options.