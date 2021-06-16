The 2021 Pioneer Baseball League season, its inaugural journey as an independent league, is not yet one month old but the first-place Ogden Raptors have found success in both the win column and in helping players' careers.
Left-handed pitcher Cole Stringer became the third Raptors player this season to have his contract purchased by a Major League Baseball team. Stringer is off to the affiliated minor leagues in the Colorado Rockies system.
Last week, catcher Tim Susnara was bought out by the Chicago Cubs to return to affiliated baseball. About one month before the season, and about 10 days after signing with the Raptors, right-handed pitcher Harrison Goebel was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels.
League-wide, Stringer's call-up constitutes the fourth such contract buyout. Missoula Paddleheads first baseman Matt Warkentin signed with the Cubs on June 2.
Stringer threw three scoreless innings in his start on May 22's opening night, allowing one hit. In 17 1/3 innings over five starts, Stringer struck out 25 and walked eight with an ERA of 6.75.
Ogden announced the additions of two players Tuesday to go along with Stringer's good news, providing a former minor leaguer with his next shot while providing the first professional experience for another.
The Raptors signed right-handed pitcher Dylan Pearce and outfielder Keone Givens.
After two seasons at a community college, Pearce pitched his final two seasons at Oregon State and was drafted in the 31st round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. That year, he threw 20 2/3 innings in 14 appearances for the Cardinals' rookie-advanced club, posting an ERA of 4.35 with a .289 average-against and 29 strikeouts to 10 walks.
Givens just finished his college career two weeks ago. After a year at the University of Oklahoma and another at a community college, Givens finished with two-plus seasons at Division II West Texas A&M, who won the Lonestar Conference and went 34-9 this season.
In 117 games at West Texas A&M, Givens batted .363 with 98 RBIs and 136 runs scored. From 2019-20, Givens was teammates there with current Raptors pitcher Mitchell Miller.
Additionally, Ogden placed utility player Caine Agis on the ineligible list and reinstated pitcher Drew Reveno to the active roster.
MISSOULA 7, OGDEN 4
Clay Fisher hit a three-run home run before any outs were recorded Wednesday, and Domingo Pena pushed Missoula to a win on the mound as the Paddleheads (18-4) defeated the Raptors (18-4) by a score of 7-4 in the first of three games between first place teams in each Pioneer League division.
Pena threw seven masterful innings for Missoula, allowing just four hits and one run. Jakob Goldfarb hit a leadoff double in the third and scored on a Pavin Parks sacrifice fly, which made it 4-1 at the time.
The Paddleheads scored three runs with two outs in the fourth, including a Cameron Thompson RBI double, to make it 7-1. Mark Mixon, Tate Budnick and Dylan Pearce combined to shut out Missoula over the final five innings, but the damage was done.
With Pena finally benched for the bottom of the eighth, Ogden forced Missoula to use three pitchers to get through the frame. Josh Broughton scored on a wild pitch, and RBI singles from Raul Shah and Nick Michaels made it 7-4.
Mark Simon took the mound for Missoula in the ninth and promptly got two strikeouts. Broughton tripled to center field but was left there when Parks flew out to center to end the game.
The two teams continue the series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.