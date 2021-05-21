OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors have not played since Sept. 15, 2019, losing the Pioneer League championship to Idaho Falls in the third and final game of the series at Lindquist Field.
A lot has happened since.
Minor League Baseball, and specifically its short-season leagues, slowly lost their fight against Major League Baseball's plan to cut the MLB Draft in half and drop all short-season leagues, plus a handful of other clubs, from affiliation.
This happened simultaneously with the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a canceled 2020 minor league season. The writing about contraction had been on the wall for months, with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and others pushing to extract several dozen teams from affiliation over their concerns with travel and quality of facilities.
The Raptors and the Pioneer League finally learned their fate in November 2020 when MLB announced it would assist start-up money and statistical tracking equipment to a now-independent Pioneer League as an "MLB Partner League."
And that’s just the look from the club standpoint.
With uncertainty over the pandemic providing the certainty of a canceled minor league season, hundreds of players were released while their parent clubs staged a 2020 major league season and operated a small, extended roster of Triple-A-level backups for a shortened MLB campaign.
Ogden Raptors catcher Tim Susnara went from playing the 2019 season in the high-A California League to not knowing what was next, or if he’d play pro baseball again.
Like many, Susnara scrambled to get in any kind of baseball work he could. The California native and graduate of the University of Oregon made do, feeling his professional ball-playing career wasn't over.
"It was definitely a windy road, a lot of ups and downs. The unknown was unprecedented," Susnara said after Wednesday's workout. "I was going to an elementary school in Eugene and throwing into a fence there for my throwing program, had a tee and a bucket of balls in the back of my car and would hit into a fence.
"Luckily, one of the players at Oregon had a family friend with a cage in their backyard/ranch kind of area, so we set up a machine and were able to get some sort of velocity in … which is better than hitting off a tee for months on end."
Around February, he got a call from Dean Stiles, one of his former coaches at Oregon. Stiles, who had been a pitching coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, was on tap to manage the newly independent Raptors and wanted to see what Susnara thought of playing for his team.
His connection with Stiles and the Pioneer League's partner status with Major League Baseball made it a smooth decision. Being an independent partner league means Pioneer League teams have statistical tracking equipment that makes detailed performance analysis available to all 30 MLB clubs.
Susnara is one of many Raptors sharing an experience: either they're college grads who had opportunity cut from underneath them with minor league contraction and the MLB Draft being slashed in half, or, they're players with minor league experience lost in the shuffle of all the changes.
Many want to get back to affiliated ball as quickly as possible. One player, 2020 college graduate and pitcher Harrison Goebel, signed with the Raptors in April but got a call from the Angels organization just before preseason workouts.
Still, Susnara will impart his experience to help players stick to the work, however long it takes.
"You’re here for a week, a month, you’re here for the whole year, the only thing you can control is going onto the field, playing hard, playing baseball the right way," Susnara said. "And you never know who’s in the stands ... you never know when a scout, or even their family member, is there ... head down, play the game the right way, if I’m here for a short amount of time or long amount of time, the goal is still the same."
He recently turned 25 and has three seasons of minor league experience, having batted .206 in 188 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. And, catchers naturally provide some level of leadership on most teams.
"Knowing and coaching Timmy at the University of Oregon, we have this longstanding relationship. So he’s an extension of me, I’m an extension of him," Stiles said. "It’s invaluable and there’s a reason I just really did everything I could to get him here, because he’s that kind of a leader."
Susnara said he's more of a behind-the-scenes leader, making sure all the details are tended to, instead of one with a loud voice.
The team is excited to open the season Saturday and for most, play in front of any kind of fans for the first time in two years. Lindquist Field will not have any restrictions on fan capacity. Face coverings are encouraged but not required.
"The excitement level, you can hear them in the clubhouse. It's off the charts, because they haven't been able to play in front of people," Stiles said. "They just haven't had that feel of being on a field and have people cheer for them. Those are going to be emotions they’ll have to get a quick hold on because it’s so unfamiliar.
"We all have to reach back and remember a little bit what that’s like so we can perform at the highest level. Is it going to affect us? Yeah, it will affect us at first, probably, but we’ll adjust to it and be fine."
Susnara has heard good things from Stiles and others about the Raptors fanbase.
"As many people as we can get, let’s pack this place. We’ve been itching to get going. Just on a field with no fans, everyone is amped up and excited. To add fans too it would be the icing on top. We’re excited to get going," he said.
"From what (Stiles) has told us, the fans are great, they love the Ogden Raptors so this would just be the perfect time to get out here and have some fun."
PLAYERS
Susnara is one of the more experienced players on Ogden's roster, and is the highest selection of the former MLB-drafted players, taken in the eighth round in 2017.
Outfielder Trenton Kemp is a former 15th-round pick of the Red Sox out of high school in 2014. In 2017, he hit .316 in 33 games at the high-A level. Former Blue Jays draft pick Owen Taylor, who played the 2019 season in his hometown of Grand Junction, is a likely first-base starters for the Raptors.
Two former Raptors pitchers and Dodgers draft picks are on the opening-night roster: right-handers Reza Aleaziz and Mark Mixon.
Aleaziz threw in Ogden in 2018 and 2019, the second season posting a 4-0 record and 2.48 ERA with an average-against of .248. Mixon's 2019 season was his first pro campaign, pitching 22 innings between the Arizona League and the Raptors with a 2.78 ERA and .215 batting average against.
One player made the opening night roster via the team's Ogden tryout, while five, including four local players, are still working out with the team on standby.
Infielder Caine Agis of San Antonio made the team via team's Ogden tryout last week.
Four locals who prepped in Northern Utah have remained with the team in workouts since the tryout and are on standby: Parker DePasquale (Bountiful), Brody Perkes (Roy), Logan Walton (Fremont) and Hunter Yoder (Roy).
Another tryout standby is middle infielder Eddie Hernandez, who has four season of minor league experience, including 61 games in Missoula, after being drafted at 17 by the Diamondbacks.