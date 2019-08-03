It’s probably not a good sign for the outcome of your game when the most exciting thing your offense produces is an argued call that leads to the ejection of your manager.
That’s how Saturday went for the Ogden Raptors, which lost a 5-1 decision to the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
The Raptors (36-10, 5-3) managed only four hits in the contest, though they reached game No. 46 by the time they recorded double-digit losses.
Ogden’s excitement came in the seventh inning. With Brandon Wulff batting, Jon Littell was caught stealing at second but Sauryn Lao scored from third on the play, recording the Raptors’ only run. By that point, it was already 5-1.
Wulff then skied a ball down the line that dropped just beyond the outfield fence. After the base umpire called it foul, the Raptors argued it was fair. A conversation between umpires did not change the call and Ogden manager Austin Chubb was ejected after arguing further.
Of Ogden’s four hits, three of them led off innings but Lao’s run in the seventh was the only time any were converted for runs. Brandon Lewis led off the fourth inning with a double, at that point holding both of his team’s hits, but was stranded there.
Lewis is hitting 7 for 11 in the series.
It was Ogden’s first loss in Colorado Springs, now 4-1 at UCHealth Park.
Rocky Mountain (21-25, 4-4) used two RBI singles and three sacrifice flies to score its runs.
The series finishes at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The league then takes Monday off, breaking for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Boise, Idaho. Ogden resumes play Thursday, Aug. 8, by opening an eight-game homestand.