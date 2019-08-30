The Ogden Raptors ended their first three-game losing streak emphatically Friday night, defeating the Grand Junction Rockies 13-3 to end its penultimate homestand of the regular season in front of 5,905 fans.
Grand Junction (33-34, 14-15) took a first-inning lead for the third straight night, scoring in the opening frame to go up 2-0.
But Ogden (49-19, 18-12) answered in the third inning. Jeremy Arocho singled in a run and later scored on a fielding error to tie it 2-2. Then Zac Ching and Ryan Ward each tallied two-RBI singles to put the Raptors up 6-2.
Arocho added an RBI double in the fourth for a 7-2 advantage.
Ward was just getting started. The Ogden outfielder hit an RBI double in the fifth, then a three-run homer in the seventh to put Ogden up 11-3. Ward finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs on the night.
Ching hit 4 for 5 and scored three times. Arocho finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Corey Merrill, Mitchell Tyranski and Nick Robertson pitched four hitless, scoreless innings out of Ogden's bullpen. Along with starter Jeronimo Castro, Raptors pitchers totaled 14 strikeouts to two walks.
Ogden plays games in Orem Saturday and Sunday before hosting the Owlz for four more.