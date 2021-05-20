It's been more than 600 days since the Ogden Raptors professional baseball club has competed in a game.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 season, during which Major League Baseball was at work with a plan to absorb operations of Minor League Baseball and cut a few dozen teams from affiliation.
But Saturday, baseball returns to the Junction City as the Raptors open the 2021 season with a 7 p.m. first pitch against the Boise Hawks. The Raptors are approved for 100% capacity. Masks are encouraged but not required to attend games at Lindquist Field, the team says.
Since it's been a while, here's a rundown of things that changed and things that stayed the same ahead of the season-opener.
WHAT'S NEW
Independence: The push to make the fold of affiliated minor-league baseball smaller succeeded, so Ogden's long run as an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers is over.
The Pioneer Baseball League is now independent, though it still works in "partnership" with Major League Baseball in an agreement where statistical analysis of players will be available to major league clubs.
Independence means the Raptors are now responsible for signing and paying players and coaches. So, rosters will be smaller (22-25 players instead of 30-plus).
The player profile of the Raptors and Pioneer League teams will be older but more experienced. Instead of young signees out of junior college or younger mixed in with college graduates, players will mostly range from 22 to 25 years old and many have previous minor league experience.
More Games: Pioneer League teams voted to expand the season, so Ogden and company will play 96 games instead of the 76 staged in affiliated days. That means 10 more home games and a late-May start instead of the season arriving in mid-June.
The schedule will also mostly consist of six-game series each running from Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesdays held as a league-wide travel day.
Home Run Derby: Because of smaller rosters and the potential to tax players' energy and risk their health, as well as the costs to teams associated with playing extra-inning games, the Pioneer League will resolve games tied after nine innings with a "knock out" home run competition, adding a wrinkle of excitement and novelty to the season.
The league will also use modified pinch hitter and pinch runner rules that allow for in-game strategy, allow batters to appeal check swings, and use three umpires instead of two.
O-Town Beach Club: A full-service patio bar with restaurant food in the space beyond the grandstand on the first-base side is near completion. The space will be protected by extended netting, so fans have even more options to enjoy a night at the ballpark.
Hello, Hawks: The Northwest League remained in affiliated play but the Boise Hawks were expelled, with MLB citing Boise's facilities as inadequate to remain in affiliation. So Boise has joined the Pioneer League and its first-ever PBL games will be this weekend in Ogden for a three-game series.
Raptor Ale: UTOG Brewery, which operates out of the Grant Avenue building beyond the ballpark's right-field fence, has created Raptor Ale Fossil Fuel, a home-brewed beer that will be sold at Lindquist Field during games. UTOG describes the beer as a light, easy-drinking brew that pairs well with a night at the park.
New Lights: Lindquist Field had new LED field lights installed in 2020 which should upgrade the fan viewing experience and improve night-time ball tracking for players.
WHAT'S THE SAME
Gotta Love The View: It's been long enough that memory of the vistas may have faded, but Lindquist Field's northeast orientation provides an unequaled visual atmosphere. The Wasatch mountains rise in majesty beyond the outfield fence. As the sun sets, they glow various shades of orange then purple as Ogden's LDS temple lights up. It's a sports experience that nearly escapes description.
"You can't beat this view right here," catcher Tim Susnara said at a recent practice. Susnara is a California native and played college ball at Oregon. "It's very natural to me. I'm a big fan so far."
Daily Promotions: The Raptors will still run promotions that provide cheap/free tickets or in-ballpark discounts.
On Mondays, fans who present a Bank of Utah debit/credit at the ticket office can get up to six reserved seats for free. Fans who order food via the mobile ordering system will get 20% off on Mondays.
On Wednesdays, the free-ticket deal applies for holders of cards from Wells Fargo, with Hawaiian dress encouraged.
Thursdays, the free-ticket deal applies for holders of cards from America First Credit Union, with a Thirsty Thursday promotion of half-price fountain drinks and $2 beer.
Fridays bring free T-shirts to the first 300 fans. Saturday date night is back, with buy-one-get-one-free tickets.
Los Carnivoros: Sundays will see the Raptors wearing Los Carnivoros de Ogden uniforms and hats, announced in 2019 but yet to be worn after the 2020 season was canceled.
The identity was devised under a previous Minor League Baseball initiative meant to honor and provide a message of inclusion to Hispanic communities that support local baseball. The basics of Ogden's identity were created by team president Dave Baggott and city councilman Luis Lopez.
Still Pioneer: Other than the addition of the Boise Hawks, the remaining six clubs in the Pioneer League are the same familiar teams and locales. Ogden will compete in the South Division with Boise, the Grand Junction Rockies and the Rocky Mountain Vibes (Colorado Springs).
The North Division will be the Idaho Falls Chukars, Great Falls Voyagers, Billings Mustangs and Missoula PaddleHeads (a moose nickname adopted prior to the unplayed 2020 season to replace Osprey).
The Orem Owlz shipped out of town and are taking 2021 off before rejoining the Pioneer League as the Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor, Colorado, in 2022.
Familar Faces: Dean Stiles, who worked as Ogden's pitching coach for several seasons under affiliation with the Dodgers, has returned to the club as the manager. Bonneville High alum Evan Parker is also on the coaching staff.
Reza Aleaziz and Mark Mixon, pitchers on the 2019 Raptors, are on the 2021 opening-day roster.
Season Format: While the season expanded by 20 games, it and the postseason will be formatted as usual. The season will be split in half (now 48 games each), with first-half champions from each division clinching a postseason spot. Either second-half champions, or the team with the next-best overall record if the same team wins both halves, will qualify from each division to create the usual four-team playoff.
The knock-out rule will not be used in the postseason for games tied after nine innings, per a league spokesperson.