Brandon Wulff's current Twitter bio reads: "Singles clog bases."
The Ogden Raptors outfielder made his second start and cashed in on his social media mantra, blasting a grand slam in the first inning for his first professional hit to jumpstart his team to a 12-5 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a Wednesday matinee in Colorado Springs.
Wulff, a 2019 draft pick (17th round) out of Stanford University, walked three times in his first appearance June 23 before his big hit Wednesday afternoon.
Not to be outdone, young Ogden (8-4) outfielder Andy Pages raised his batting average more than 100 points in the two-game set against the Vibes (4-7) by hitting 4 for 6 on Wednesday. Pages, 18, hit a solo home run in the third inning and a three-run shot in the ninth to leave no doubt in the contest, keeping the Raptors in first place in the Pioneer League South Division.
It also gave Pages three home runs in less than 24 hours.
Tuesday night's game featured a 15-run, one-hour-plus inning, and Wednesday's game was not without its shenanigans. The game that started at 12:30 p.m. nearly took four hours of daylight thanks to an odd umpire delay in the third inning.
Not long after Pages' first homer put Ogden up 5-0, second baseman Jimmy Titus was hit by a pitch and, as described by Raptors radio, the ball ricocheted hard back to the pitcher. Umpires immediately called it a dead ball and a hit-by-pitch but the Vibes argued the ball hit Titus' bat as he turned away from the pitch.
The umpires used a dreadful 28 minutes to discuss the play with each other, with managers, and to enter the clubhouse to consult the rulebook before finally sticking with the call and awarding Titus first base.
Wulff then scored on a passed ball to put Ogden up 6-0.
Raptors starter Jeronimo Castro seemed to lose some steam in the delay. He allowed two harmless hits and struck out two through two innings, but gave up a single, a double and a single consecutively in the post-delay third frame and Rocky Mountain was on the board at 6-2.
Luis Avalo and Jess Williams drove in runs for the Vibes in the bottom of the eighth to cut Ogden's 9-2 lead to 9-5 before Pages' ninth-inning homer put the game out of reach.
Reza Aleaziz took over for Darien Nuñez to end Rocky Mountain's rally, recording the final out in the eighth before using 10 pitches to retire the side in the ninth for a save.
Corey Merrill relieved Castro and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out three to pick up the win.
Wulff and Pages each finished with the aforementioned four RBIs for Ogden. Justin Yurchak reached base in 5 of 6 plate appearances, hitting two singles, walking three times and scoring four runs.
The game concludes a quick two-game sweep for Ogden, which now travels to Grand Junction to face the Rockies for three games beginning Thursday night.