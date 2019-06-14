OGDEN — There were plenty of contributions up and down Ogden’s lineup but, in many ways, all the Raptors needed Friday night were first baseman Justin Yurchak and pitcher Kevin Malisheski.

Yurchak averaged three bases per at-bat, Malisheski retired the first 13 batters he faced and the Raptors demolished the Grand Junction Rockies 12-0 to open the 2019 season at Lindquist Field.

None of four Grand Junction pitchers could retire Yurchak, who was playing his first game in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. After being traded from the Chicago White Sox system during the offseason, Yurchak did not suit up for other minor-league teams already playing but remained in extended spring training until this week.

The New York native batted 4 for 4 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and a walk.

“This was the first game like this in a couple years, so it felt pretty good,” Yurchak said.

The lefty hit a three-run shot over Raptor Ridge (the jutting, taller wall in right-center field) in the second inning to put Ogden up 6-0. In the sixth, he blasted a solo homer to straightaway centerfield to put the Raptors up 10-0.

Malisheski was just as good on the mound, efficiently working his way through the Rockies order.

The right-handed starter got through the first two innings in 20 pitches (16 strikes, four balls) and was perfect through four frames on 37 pitches.

Malisheski retired the first batter of the fifth inning before giving up a single to Yolki Peña, breaking up the perfect game.

Sam McWilliams hit a leadoff double for Ogden in the bottom of the first. He scored on a groundout, Yurchak doubled and was driven in on a single from Sauryn Lao, making it 2-0 after one frame.

Between that and Malisheski’s mound dominance, the rout was on.

“It was a lot of fun to play tonight. We had a good fanbase,” Yurchak said, referring to the attendance of 5,365 fans. “It started with (Malisheski) in the top of the first shutting them down, and then Sammy McWilliams got us going. That kind of set the tone for the whole team and the whole game.”

Malisheski threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out three and walking none. Antonio Hernandez threw two scoreless frames despite giving up four hits and Edward Cuello struck out two, putting the Rockies down in order in the ninth.

In all, the three Ogden pitchers totaled seven strikeouts and walked zero batters.

McWilliams filled his leadoff spot well, hitting 3 for 5 with a walk and three runs scored. Lao and Jon Littell each added two hits while catcher Ramon Rodriguez doubled.

Ogden continues its four-game homestand with Grand Junction on Saturday.

“Tonight was a great win ... but we’ve got to come back and do it again tomorrow. We enjoy this one for a little bit and then get the mindset right for tomorrow,” Yurchak said.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Especially with 2019 draft picks yet to be assigned, several young, international free agents like Hernandez, 19 of Mexico, showed some skill in Friday’s opener.

Lao, 19 of the Dominican Republic, added some smooth glove work at third base to his two hits. Outfielder Andy Pages, 18 of Cuba, also totaled two hits and flashed a strong arm in right field trying to catch a hitter stretching out a double.

Pages is one of two players on the roster, the other being Kenneth Betancourt, born in 2000. The remaining players were all born in the 1990s.