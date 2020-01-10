Host venues for the 2020 Tour of Utah cycling race were announced Friday and the city of Ogden made the list.
Ogden will host a circuit race as the fifth stage of the seven-stage race, which begins in Herriman on Aug. 3, 2020, and ends Sunday, Aug. 9, in Park City.
The Ogden stage will be contested on Friday, Aug. 7. It will be the only host venue in Weber, Davis or Box Elder counties.
This is the first time a circuit race will be held in "downtown" Ogden, according to a press release sent Friday from Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, the organizing body of the tour.
Also according to the release, this will be the eighth time Ogden has been a host city — the Tour of Utah is in its 16th year — as it served as a stage finish in 2015. In past years, stages have included rides near Snowbasin and Pineview Reservoir, in west Weber County, and in South Weber, Layton, Centerville and Bountiful.
Specific details regarding each stage route, such as mileage, the course route, elevation gain, start/finish times and fan information will be announced in the late spring, according to the release.
Other host venues include the doTERRA corporate headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Payson, Provo and Snowbird.