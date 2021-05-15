Portland State softball Olivia Grey title game 2021

Portland State pitcher Olivia Grey throws during the Big Sky Conference softball tournament championship game against Southern Utah on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Wildcat Softball Field in Ogden.

 Photo supplied, Weber State Athletics

OGDEN — Tournament MVP Olivia Grey threw another complete-game gem and Portland State softball won its first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 with an 8-1 win over No. 2 Southern Utah on Saturday at Wildcat Softball Field.

Grey started all four wins for No. 5 Portland State in the tournament. In three of them, including Saturday, she claimed a seven-inning win by allowing one run or less in decisions of 4-0, 2-1 over No. 1 Weber State, and 8-1.

Saturday, she spread eight hits and four walks while striking out four.

Portland State scored all eight of its runs in the fourth inning, including a two-RBI single from Marissa Bruno and a two-RBI triple by Paetynn Lopez. The Vikings are the first No. 5 seed to win the Big Sky tournament.

