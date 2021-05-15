OGDEN — Tournament MVP Olivia Grey threw another complete-game gem and Portland State softball won its first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 with an 8-1 win over No. 2 Southern Utah on Saturday at Wildcat Softball Field.
Grey started all four wins for No. 5 Portland State in the tournament. In three of them, including Saturday, she claimed a seven-inning win by allowing one run or less in decisions of 4-0, 2-1 over No. 1 Weber State, and 8-1.
Saturday, she spread eight hits and four walks while striking out four.
Portland State scored all eight of its runs in the fourth inning, including a two-RBI single from Marissa Bruno and a two-RBI triple by Paetynn Lopez. The Vikings are the first No. 5 seed to win the Big Sky tournament.