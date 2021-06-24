Three Utah natives ran late Thursday night in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Running with a lead group of three, with the top three finishers making the team for the Tokyo Games, Leah Falland fell in the final lap and current BYU runner and Davis High alum Courtney Wayment found herself in a group vying for that final third spot.
Ultimately, Wayment finished fourth, just on the outside of representing the United States, with a personal best 9:23.09. Presumptive favorite Emma Coburn won first at 9:09.41, joining Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79) and Val Constien (9:18.34) on the Olympic team.
Current Weber State runner Summer Allen finished 9:40.22, a few seconds behind her personal best, to finish 11th in the 14-woman race. She did best Mahala Norris of Air Force, who won the NCAA title in the event last week.
Allen's college running career began in 2013 when she won the Big Sky's cross country championship as a freshman. Since then, she's kept running through multiple injuries, setbacks, an engagement and marriage, and surprise pregnancy.
Allen returned to elite runner status this year as a mother, finishing seventh at the NCAA cross country championships in March, then finishing eighth in the steeplechase at the NCAA outdoor championships. Those feats earned her honors as a first team All-American in each sport.
Her college outdoor track career is over but, before she runs as a pro, she will return to Weber State in the fall for her final cross country season and may compete for the individual national title.
Salt Lake City native and former University of Utah runner Grayson Murphy took sixth, running 9:25.55, in Thursday night's Olympic Trials women's steeplechase final.
Weber State's Kate Sorensen runs in a 400-meter hurdles preliminary race at the trials at 4:35 p.m. MDT Friday.
Former Wildcats and Northern Utah natives Tawnie Moore (Fremont High, women's 100-meter hurdles) and Jordan Cross (Ogden High, men's 3,000-meter steeplechase) also competed in the Olympic Trials.