Reigning Paralympic gold medalist and discus world record holder David Blair will throw for a medal once again this summer in Tokyo.
The Ogden native and Weber State graduate qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in the discus in the F44 division for athletes with lower limb impairment.
Blair was announced by Team USA over the weekend as one of the 35 male athletes on the US Paralympic team heading to Tokyo this summer. Blair won the gold medal in the discus in the 2016 Rio Games with a world-record throw of 64.11 meters in the F44 division.
Blair, a 45-year-old Davis High graduate who works as a database programmer, recently won the silver medal at the 2019 world championships in the discus. He was born with a clubfoot and told by doctors he wouldn't be able to function normally as a child, according to his Team USA biography.
Blair received an athletic scholarship to Weber State and set several school records in discus, hammer and weight throwing events while also winning two Big Sky titles along the way.
In 1999, Blair won the 35-pound weight throw indoor title with a then-school record throw of 63 feet 9 inches and won the outdoor hammer throw title with a distance of 200 feet, 8 inches that still remains a school record. He also held the discus school record for seven years after a throw of 179 feet, 5 inches in 1999.
After college, Blair stopped throwing for 16 years until he realized he was eligible for the Paralympics in 2015 and started throwing again, becoming a Paralympic champion just a year later.