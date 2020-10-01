Boise State was one of many opponents BYU football had to drop from its 2020 football schedule this year after decisions made by various conferences to not play football due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But a recent vote in the Mountain West Conference to play football after all brought discussions of Boise and BYU rescheduling that game.
Thursday, that became reality when the MWC announced upcoming football schedules for its teams. BYU got its ninth game of 2020 on the books when the Cougars, Broncos and the MWC agreed to a game on Saturday, Nov. 7, in Boise.
It would be the eighth game of the season for BYU, while it's the third slated for Boise State after the Broncos open with Utah State and Air Force.
BYU is 2-0 by a combined score of 103-10 in wins over Navy and Troy.
Curiously, San Diego State only has seven games on its schedule with Dec. 12 marked as "to be announced." SDSU and BYU were also previously scheduled to play this year before the MWC voted to postpone football.
UTAH STATE'S SLATE
Utah State's eight-game schedule is as follows, played in consecutive weeks starting Oct. 24: at Boise State, vs. San Diego State, at Nevada, vs. Fresno State, at Wyoming, vs. New Mexico, vs. Air Force, at Colorado State.
The Mountain West's schedule begins Oct. 24 and runs through Dec. 12, with a conference championship game on Dec. 19.
HARDING IN ATHENS
Jerrick Harding took the floor with his pro team in Greece on Thursday and co-led his team in scoring.
The Weber State men's basketball scoring king totaled 16 points in 25 minutes for Nymburk (Czech Republic) in a loss to AEK (Greece) in the Basketball Champions League quarterfinals in Athens. He added four rebounds and two assists.
Harding and Nymburk begin the 2020-21 regular season on Oct. 20.