Bonneville's Reiss Graybeal (2) is bought down by a Bear River defender after catching a short pass in a game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington Terrace.

 DENNIS MONTGOMERY, Special to the Standard-Examiner

School: Bonneville High

Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Position: Receiver

Performance review: Graybeal caught seven passes for 131 yards and one touchdown in last week’s 24-17 win against Woods Cross.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

