Golden Spike 2020 02
Buy Now

Box Elder quarterback Parker Buchanan passes the ball during the 100th Golden Spike Game between Bear River and Box Elder High on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Bear River High in Garland.

 PATRICK CARR, Standard-Examiner

PARKER BUCHANAN

School: Box Elder

Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback 

Performance review: Buchanan rushed for 131 yards with one touchdown and threw one touchdown in Box Elder's 15-14 win at Farmington on Friday, Sept. 11.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!