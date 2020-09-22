Kai Wirth

Clearfield High junior Kai Wirth.

 Photo supplied, Clearfield High School

KAI WIRTH

School: Clearfield

Year: Junior

Sport: Football

Position: Running back

Performance review: Wirth rushed for three touchdowns — 1, 5 and 81 yards — and helped Clearfield beat Northridge 29-17 for its first win of the season on Sept. 18.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!