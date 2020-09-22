Ayva Cebollero

Fremont High junior Ayva Cebollero.

 Photo supplied, Fremont High School

AYVA CEBOLLERO

School: Fremont

Year: Junior

Sport: Volleyball

Position: Setter

Performance review: Cebollero totaled 32 assists and six services aces during two straight-sets win for Fremont last week against Roy and Weber.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!